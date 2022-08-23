‘Go Cougs’: Richland WSU alum takes to the sky to show off the ultimate “Cougar Pride”

RICHLAND, Wash. — Four hours and 492 nautical miles later, Washington State University ’84 alum and pilot Mark Showalter believes he’s created something that hasn’t ever been done before.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Richland man took to the skies in his white and crimson Cessna 182 to show off his “Cougar Pride.”

“I really wanted to do something to wave the flag,” Showalter said. “I knew that we wanted to do this right before school started.”

Just over 10,000 feet in the air, Showalter used flight plans to draw the iconic WSU logo.

“I majored in fine arts which is kind of an obscure major if you will, and I’ve always been I think a bit creative and this was just another palette that rarely gets used,” Showalter said. “It’s really like a giant Etch-a-Sketch if you will, in the sky.”

But it wasn’t easy.

“Whether it’s a shorter trip or a longer trip, obviously you create flight plans. You have a destination airport and you have a departure airport and sometimes you have waypoints in between. This particular flight just had a few more waypoints,” Showalter said. “But in this case, I had too many waypoints… and I ended up having to hand fly the whole darn thing.”

The hardest part?

“Those darn whiskers,” Showalter said.

A post on his Facebook page quickly garnered hundreds of likes and comments from WSU alum and Cougar fans alike.

“The amount of response is a little overwhelming and a bit surprising,” Showalter said.

Currently, he has no plans for another logo drawing but Showalter added that could possibly change in the future.

“You never know. It’s a big sky,” Showalter said. “There’s nothing better than knowing you actually accomplished what you set out to do.”

