Tucson police fatally shoot man after fight at strip mall

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Tucson police shot and killed a man early Saturday after receiving reports of a fight involving weapons near a strip mall.

Officers responded to an area near the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. where employees of a nearby business had reported the incident. Police called for backup after noticing a large crowd had gathered and then contacted an armed man who was inside the business.

At least one officer shot the man, who was later transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers or other community members were harmed, police said.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the investigation with the Pima County Sheriff's Department as the lead agency.

Details surrounding the suspect's identity and any actions that may have led to officers shooting him remained unavailable as of Monday evening.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Comments / 3

Carol Merrill
3d ago

Nothing good happens after midnight. Glad no innocent people were hurt.

