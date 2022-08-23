Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
VIDEO: Fishermen Watch Great White Shark Eat Lunch Off Coast of San Diego
Biting tuna and flowing beer. That's about all you can ask for on a 12-hour sportfishing charter. But the coolest part of a recent angling excursion for a group of San Diego sons and fathers was their run-in with a fish they wouldn't dare to try and catch: a great white shark.
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
NBC San Diego
Valley Center, Surrounding Areas in Quarantine After Discovery of Invasive Mexican Fruit Fly
The discovery of several Mexican Fruit Flies has caused a quarantine in the Valley Center and surrounding areas, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said. The quarantine is effective Aug. 19 and the quarantine boundary is 77 square miles from Pauma Valley south to Lake Wohlford and from Moosa Canyon east to the Rincon Reservation.
Thrillist
These Are San Diego’s Most Dog-Friendly Places
Not only is San Diego a great place for people to live, it’s one of the dog-friendliest cities we know of. From off-leash beaches and parks to bakeries stocked with doggie treats, plus breweries, restaurants, bars and even movie theaters, America’s Finest City has an amazing array of places where pups and their humans can eat, drink, and have fun together. We’ve gathered some of our favorite places that you’ll both love to visit:
New mini park opens in San Diego
A new mini park officially opened to the public Tuesday morning in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego.
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
First patient undergoes new ‘BEAR’ procedure for torn ACL in San Diego County
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Scripps Clinic is now the first in San Diego County to perform a groundbreaking new procedure to fix ACL tears. CBS 8’s Brian White sat down with Jenna Richardson, who underwent the procedure on Monday after tearing her ACL in July while mountain biking at Whistler Mountain in Canada.
Six members of one family died from a rare condition. UCSD is first in the nation to offer others hope
Numbness and tingling in her feet, heart palpitations, dizzy spells and wrist pain that felt like carpal tunnel syndrome pushed Nancy Kim to confirm that she has the same rare genetic condition that has devastated her family, forcing her father to receive a heart transplant and killing six of her family members.
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA
If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
40-year-old man nearly drowns in Mission Bay
San Diego firefighters say the man was conscious and breathing before he was taken to a hospital in the area to receive more medical attention.
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
NBC San Diego
Wrapped Body Found Along Road in Elfin Forest Near Escondido: San Diego County Homicide Detectives
A wrapped body was found Thursday on the side of a road in the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in an unincorporated area of Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. Construction workers on their way to a project spotted a body wrapped in "some sort of material we don't...
Nationwide carbon dioxide shortage forces San Diego pool closures
SAN DIEGO — Supply chain issues made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic has created a national shortage of carbon dioxide, and it's impacting San Diego community pools. The City of San Diego is temporarily closing four of its municipal pools beginning on Aug. 22. The city said the closures are due to the shortage of carbon dioxide, which is used to help balance and maintain pH levels in the pool water.
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
NBC San Diego
Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Here's How to Get a Free Bundt in San Diego on Sept. 1
Who can say no to the taste of a buttery, sweet, and moist slice of birthday cake? And, to make it even more delicious, it’s free!. Even if Sept. 1 is not your birthday, you can still grab a free slice, because Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out free mini cakes to celebrate their birthday.
chulavistatoday.com
Top 5 events to check out this coming weekend in San Diego!
New week, new opportunities to check out an event you haven't attended this summer. Here are five events available for locals this coming weekend in San Diego. Sat • Aug 27 • 7:00 PM @ Petco Park, San Diego, CA. The most popular Grupo in the Mexican regional...
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Borrego Springs
An early morning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported Thursday near Borrego Springs, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
localemagazine.com
6 Restaurants in Carlsbad for Every Type of Foodie
We’re Taking You on a Culinary Tour Through Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s Diverse Dining Scene. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a five-star luxury resort just minutes away from the coast. Not too long ago, the stunning property underwent an 18-month long renovation—a top-to-bottom refresh that continues to woo guests. In addition to luxury accommodations, there are diverse culinary offerings within the resort, including four sit-down restaurants with gastronomic experiences that will sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour hot spot, snazzy date-night digs or a chill night in with room service, Park Hyatt Aviara has the dining destination you’re looking for. Dining at Park Hyatt.
