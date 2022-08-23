ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

These Are San Diego’s Most Dog-Friendly Places

Not only is San Diego a great place for people to live, it’s one of the dog-friendliest cities we know of. From off-leash beaches and parks to bakeries stocked with doggie treats, plus breweries, restaurants, bars and even movie theaters, America’s Finest City has an amazing array of places where pups and their humans can eat, drink, and have fun together. We’ve gathered some of our favorite places that you’ll both love to visit:
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA

If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
CBS 8

Nationwide carbon dioxide shortage forces San Diego pool closures

SAN DIEGO — Supply chain issues made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic has created a national shortage of carbon dioxide, and it's impacting San Diego community pools. The City of San Diego is temporarily closing four of its municipal pools beginning on Aug. 22. The city said the closures are due to the shortage of carbon dioxide, which is used to help balance and maintain pH levels in the pool water.
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events to check out this coming weekend in San Diego!

New week, new opportunities to check out an event you haven't attended this summer. Here are five events available for locals this coming weekend in San Diego. Sat • Aug 27 • 7:00 PM @ Petco Park, San Diego, CA. The most popular Grupo in the Mexican regional...
localemagazine.com

6 Restaurants in Carlsbad for Every Type of Foodie

We’re Taking You on a Culinary Tour Through Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s Diverse Dining Scene. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a five-star luxury resort just minutes away from the coast. Not too long ago, the stunning property underwent an 18-month long renovation—a top-to-bottom refresh that continues to woo guests. In addition to luxury accommodations, there are diverse culinary offerings within the resort, including four sit-down restaurants with gastronomic experiences that will sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour hot spot, snazzy date-night digs or a chill night in with room service, Park Hyatt Aviara has the dining destination you’re looking for. Dining at Park Hyatt.
