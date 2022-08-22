ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Street teams' of services, and diverting police calls, could be an answer for Sioux Falls' homeless

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
The city's Homeless Task Force held its first working session Monday afternoon, and heard from Sioux Falls' city attorney and police chief, although a unique program from Rapid City made an appearance as well.

The meeting was focused on the task force's second objective, which is to recommend a policy that will guide future strategies for how Sioux Falls engages with homeless individuals on the street.

City Attorney Stacy Kooistra gave the task force a foundation on city laws about loitering, trespassing and panhandling, noting several times the importance of making sure the laws and their implementation did not run up against the First Amendment's protections.

And Police Chief Jon Thum spoke about the history of the city's struggles with homelessness, many of which he said had roots in alcohol addiction

But the highlight of the meeting came as South Dakota Urban Indian Health CEO Michaela Seiber talked about Journey On, and the potential for replicating a recent project of theirs in in Sioux Falls.

Journey On is a Rapid City-based organization that has operated "street teams" since 2020, with services for homeless individuals ranging from food and water distribution to crisis intervention.

In a recent partnership with the city, the organization responded to 1,700 calls that would have otherwise been assigned to police officers during the course of three months, Seiber said.

“I am so incredibly appreciative of the program that Journey On has created,” Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick told the Rapid City Journal earlier this year. “Up until Journey On’s creation, there was no other organization properly equipped to provide street-level outreach for this population.”

Seiber said SDUIH was in the "early stages" of developing a similar program in Sioux Falls, adding she'd already had discussions with the Sioux Falls Police Department and hoped to begin a pilot within the next few months.

Councilor Rich Merkouris, the task force's chair, said he'd also shadowed Journey On for two days while in Rapid City.

The first two meetings of the task force had been largely informational, as members heard first from organizations around the city, then from more than a dozen residents of the city.

Many of the residents had connections to downtown Sioux Falls, and laid the blame for issues around homelessness at the feet of Madeline Shields, director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Shields said later that week that there was an outsized focus on "about 30 people that cause the absolute most difficulties for us," and not the ways that the shelter provided beds, meals and other services for more than a hundred people every day.

