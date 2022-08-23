Read full article on original website
Opening Alert: Otto’s Full Service, Piermont, NY
Otto’s Full Service, a new American restaurant and bar, has opened in Piermont. It’s housed inside a former gas station that dates back to the 1920’s and is named for Otto, the man who owned and operated the gas station. Phil Iannuccilli is the executive chef behind...
Fox caught on camera crossing road in West Nyack
A fox was caught on video crossing the road in West Nyack.
Missing Poughkeepsie man found safe
A Poughkeepsie man missing since last Friday has been found safe.
thehudsonindependent.com
BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS
Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns a lot this summer, much to the consternation of residents. In May, there were reports of a black bear near Yonkers’ Dunwoodie golf course. Around that same time, one was spotted on Beekman Avenue in downtown Sleepy Hollow.
News 12
Sea lamprey caught in Dutchess County
A sea lamprey was caught in Dutchess County on Tuesday. Department of Environmental Conservation educator Ben Harris caught the two-foot lamprey at the Norrie Point Environmental Center. Lampreys are jawless fish that feed parasitically on larger fish using their round mouth ringed with hooked teeth.
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley. Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
ALERT CENTER: Fires break out at Franklin Square home, Syosset motel
The fire broke out on Rintin Street.
New York International Air Show returns to Orange County
The Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the West Point Parachute Team will all be flying at the Orange County Airport Saturday and Sunday.
Scarsdale Resident ID'd As Second Victim In Double-Fatal NJ Turnpike Rush-Hour Crash
Police have identified a Westchester County resident as the second victim of a double-fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike last week. Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, the driver, and his passenger, Robert Birnbaum, age 85, of Scarsdale, both died in the crash Friday, Aug. 19 during afternoon rush hour, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
Dog Attacked by Man in Prospect Park Dies During Surgery
NEW YORK, NY – Moose and his owner, identified only as Jessica were attacked while...
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 23, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marie Canepa (nee Schiortino), 88, a retired school secretary, loving mother and homemaker, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Marie Schiortino was born on November 15, 1933, during the great depression in a then very rural South Beach. She married the love of her life, Frank Canepa, and enjoyed a storybook romance that lasted 61 years in South Beach where they raised their three children. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx car crash in front of Yankee Stadium
At least one person is dead after they were involved in a Bronx car crash this morning, police say.
22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
Rockland County Declares Water Emergency
NEW CITY – County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce that a Modified Stage II Water Emergency is in effect beginning last Thursday in Rockland County, implementing mandatory restrictions on water use. Dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
