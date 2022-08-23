ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piermont, NY

Opening Alert: Otto’s Full Service, Piermont, NY

Otto’s Full Service, a new American restaurant and bar, has opened in Piermont. It’s housed inside a former gas station that dates back to the 1920’s and is named for Otto, the man who owned and operated the gas station. Phil Iannuccilli is the executive chef behind...
PIERMONT, NY
BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns a lot this summer, much to the consternation of residents. In May, there were reports of a black bear near Yonkers’ Dunwoodie golf course. Around that same time, one was spotted on Beekman Avenue in downtown Sleepy Hollow.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Sea lamprey caught in Dutchess County

A sea lamprey was caught in Dutchess County on Tuesday. Department of Environmental Conservation educator Ben Harris caught the two-foot lamprey at the Norrie Point Environmental Center. Lampreys are jawless fish that feed parasitically on larger fish using their round mouth ringed with hooked teeth.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Tree limb falls on a walker

An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing

On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
NEWBURGH, NY
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 23, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marie Canepa (nee Schiortino), 88, a retired school secretary, loving mother and homemaker, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Marie Schiortino was born on November 15, 1933, during the great depression in a then very rural South Beach. She married the love of her life, Frank Canepa, and enjoyed a storybook romance that lasted 61 years in South Beach where they raised their three children. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Rockland County Declares Water Emergency

NEW CITY – County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce that a Modified Stage II Water Emergency is in effect beginning last Thursday in Rockland County, implementing mandatory restrictions on water use. Dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

