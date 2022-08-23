Read full article on original website
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen Walters
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
St. Petersburg-based property insurance company announces exit from Florida market
United Insurance Holdings investor presentation in May cited about 185,000 Florida policies as of March 31.
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
How home prices once surged in Florida, creating new boomtowns
Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosThe pandemic-fueled phenomenon of remote white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas, dramatically changed Florida's west coast.The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in formerly inexpensive areas, turning Cape Coral and others into "pandemic boomtowns," Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports. Rents surged, too.On the flip side: In Tampa, a big chunk of home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the housing market cooled.State of play: These booms aren't busting, per se,...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday with front north of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The chances of rain and storms continue to increase in Central Florida. There is a 70% chance of scattered afternoon storms Wednesday. Some areas may see strong storm activity in the afternoon. The afternoon storm chance will continue to increase to 80% for Thursday and Friday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Derrick: Mainstreet adds 5 to team
Recently Gainesville resident Megan V. Winslow walked by a rack of newspapers and something caught her eye. She noticed that most of them had the same national stories on the front page. A short time later, she saw one was different. It had local stories on the front page. “I...
flaglerlive.com
Almost No Florida University Students Responded to New ‘Intellectual Freedom’ Survey
Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses. That’s only a 2.4 response rate, according to draft survey results...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane Andrew’s legacy: Five ways one storm forever changed South Florida
Thirty years later, the staggering damage from Hurricane Andrew has disappeared but its legacy remains, strong and sweeping. The 49,000 homes it destroyed and 108,000 it damaged when it roared ashore on Aug. 24, 1992, in South Miami-Dade County have been repaired, razed or rebuilt. But the record-breaking Category 5...
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
MSNBC
He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost won the state's 10th congressional district primary this week, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and message. Frost also discusses driving Uber while campaigning as a means of supporting himself. If elected, he would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress.Aug. 25, 2022.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz strikes early, shuts down Columbia
About 30 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of Buchholz’s season opener at Citizens Field against visiting Columbia (Lake City), the sky got dark and the rain began to fall. It rained so hard and steady that there was some doubt as to whether the game would be...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
wfdd.org
A change to Florida's ballot signature review creates headaches for local officials
A change to Florida's election laws has created a new headache for some local election officials. A little-known provision in Senate Bill 90, a sweeping voting measure passed by Florida Republicans last year, increased how much input the public can have when it comes to approving signatures on mail ballots.
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
