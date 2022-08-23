Funeral services for Gretchen Foertsch, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Saturday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held Saturday, September 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo with Pastor Rene Castillero officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Gretchen’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation to speed a cure at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com, where the service will also be live-streamed.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO