Sheridan Media
Fulmer expands collections
The Fulmer Library has not gotten rid of any audiobook or teen collection titles, they have been reorganized to allow for growth. The Fulmer Library has been undergoing construction projects for various reasons for the last few years. Many of the projects have required the staff to find creative ways to serve the community while working around these projects.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Wool Initiative releases 2022 Wyoming Gold Blanket design
The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources has announced that the Wool Initiative’s 2022 limited-edition wool throw is now available for sale online. These blankets are made with wool from the University of Wyoming’s sheep flock in Laramie and manufactured at the Mountain Meadow...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dayton and Ranchester – Twin Towns In the Shadow of the Bighorn Mountains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains in northeastern Wyoming lie two small towns, just a few miles apart. Dayton and Ranchester, communities of similar size in Sheridan County, have a near-symbiotic relationship. They share a school district (Sheridan County School District #1), a Rotary Club, a Fire and Rescue agency, and church congregations.
Sheridan Media
Green Wing Minor Subdivision
A resolution for the Green Wing Minor Subdivision will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at a future business meeting. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner says the applicant, Teal Ponds, LLC is requesting to subdivide property located at 2340 Wetlands Drive in Sheridan. Sanner said the property located...
Sheridan Media
BPD Chief Discusses Start of Schoolyear
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett spoke to the city council about the beginning of the schoolyear, which starts this week, saying the department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will have a presence near the schools. He said they want to have high visibility at the schools, so if...
county17.com
Public input sought on proposed bentonite mine 2 miles from Keyhole State Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Public input will be sought later this month regarding mining permit requesting permission to mine bentonite just south of Keyhole State Park for the next 20 years starting in October, according to the Wyoming Division of Environmental Quality. The permit, submitted by Casper mining company Black...
Sheridan Media
SO asks public to keep a heads-up around school buses
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Devereaux Johnson and Detective Boot Hill, told listeners with the beginning of the school year, buses will be out picking children up and returning them home. Hill is the former School Resource Officer for the...
county17.com
Wildland fire active east of Camp Wildwood
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Fire personnel from multiple agencies continue to battle a grass and timber fire north of Gillette, south of the Burnt Hollow Recreation Area, that began yesterday, a fire official said Thursday. There are no public safety concerns, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Fox with the Campbell...
Sheridan Media
Gretchen Foertsch
Funeral services for Gretchen Foertsch, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Saturday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held Saturday, September 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo with Pastor Rene Castillero officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Gretchen’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation to speed a cure at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com, where the service will also be live-streamed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
Sheridan Media
Fall Pumpkin Festival
A resolution will be considered by the Sheridan City Council in early September that will designate the first Saturday after Halloween as the date for the City’s annual Fall Pumpkin Festival. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Last year, the City Council adopted a resolution that authorized...
county17.com
Gillette residents near Mary Court will have water shutoff Aug. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A water shutoff related to the Monte Vista Lane utility improvements project is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 26. The connection of a new water main prompts the water shutoff, an Aug. 23 city form said. A map indicates workers estimate the water shutoff...
cowboystatedaily.com
Longmire Days 2022 Wrap-up: Every Event Sold-Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Coming off of a two-year hiatus, organizers weren’t sure what to expect from this year’s Longmire Days in Buffalo, which took place August 18-21. Since 2012, the annual “Longmire Days” festival has brought together fans and cast members of...
Sheridan Media
Partial Fire Restrictions Still in Effect in Sheridan County
Partial Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are still in effect in Sheridan County, according to. County Fire Warden Chris Thomas. Thomas issued the reminder due to local Rural Fire Departments having recently responded to several trash fires that were in violation of the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. These restrictions allow for trash fires outside of municipalities on private land, but only between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., in a container provided with a spark arrester, and located in the center of a cleared area fifteen (15) feet in radius.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Zero Week 2022
The Sheridan Broncs begin their defense of the 4A State Championship this Friday at home vs. Cheyenne Central beginning at 6pm. Tongue River plays Saturday at home vs. Sheridan JV at 10am, while Big Horn is home for a scrimmage vs. Natrona Sophomores beginning at 11am. Buffalo plays a scrimmage...
Sheridan Media
TW Fire Three-Quarters Contained, Resources Demobilizing
The TW Fire southeast of Buffalo is 76% contained, and still at approximately 3,000 acres, according to Johnson County Fire District 1 Public Information Officer Marilyn Connolly. Connolly, in a release Wednesday, said the Type 3 team transferred management of the fire to a Type 4 team as of 7...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Chief United States District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl recently sentenced 40-year-old Donae Chavez of Gillette to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Chavez was also ordered to play $9,971 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne Martens.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County’s TW Fire 50% Contained
The TW Fire in Johnson County is 50% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to Johnson County Fire District 1 Public Information Officer Marilyn Connolly. Connolly, in a release Tuesday, said the fire is still at roughly 3,000 acres and has minimal smoldering. One hundred fourteen firefighters are patrolling the...
Sheridan Media
TW Fire 100% Contained, Controlled, Out As of Thursday
The TW Fire southeast of Buffalo is 100% contained, controlled, and out as of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly. The report came from TW Fire Type4 Incident Commander Brad Borgialli with Johnson County Fire Control District #1. The fire was at 95%...
Sheridan Media
Suds and Spurs to feature brews from afar
The 10th Annual Suds and Spurs Brewfest will feature craft brewers from all over the nation, giving Sheridan residents a chance to sample beers from across the country while raising money for the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce...
