beckershospitalreview.com

Nationwide Children's receives $10M donation

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital received a $10 million gift from the Nationwide Foundation through the Pediatric Innovation Fund, according to an Aug. 23 news release. The hospital plans to use the funds to expand its research portfolio into pediatric behavioral health conditions. Additionally, the donation will benefit the Steve...
