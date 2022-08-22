Read full article on original website
North Dakota hospital plans emergency department expansion
CHI St. Alexius Devils Lake (N.D.) Hospital will expand its emergency department and update its surgical capabilities, the Jamestown Sun reported Aug. 23. The emergency department will be expanded to 6,500 square feet. New features include a triage room, more trauma care and exam rooms, a behavioral health room, negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious diseases, a bigger waiting area, and a new garage for ambulances.
UP Health System - Marquette hires Henrietta Skeens as CFO
UP Health System - Marquette (Mich.) named Henrietta Skeens as the CFO, according to an Aug. 22 news release. Ms. Skeens previously served as CFO at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va. Additionally, she has experience in hospital management and accounting. Gar Atchison, CEO of UP Health System -...
Wireless sock monitoring system reduces patient falls, nurses find
A new study led by nurses at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center involving 569 hospitalized patients found the use of a wireless sock monitoring system resulted in zero falls. Researchers evaluated the effectiveness of Palarum's Patient is Up Smart Socks. The wireless system involves socks with pressure sensors...
Cleveland Clinic, Children's Hospital New Orleans partner on teleradiology
Cleveland Clinic's pediatric and neuroradiologists will now be available 24-7 to Children's Hospital New Orleans providers through a new teleradiology partnership. "This means families will know their child's imaging is read by pediatric experts at all Children’s Hospital New Orleans locations at any time of day, instead of having to rely on adult radiologists or waiting until the next day for a study to be read by a pediatric expert, as is the case at other pediatric facilities in our community," Jonathan Brouk, COO and chief strategy officer at the children's hospital, stated in an Aug. 24 news release from the medical centers.
Wayne Memorial Hospital to end outpatient oncology care
Honesdale, Pa.-based Wayne Memorial Hospital will end outpatient oncology care after its sole oncologist's last day on Sept. 30., ABC affiliate WNEP 16 reported Aug. 22. CEO James Pettinato told WNEP 16 that the hospital recruited oncologists through a contract with local oncology groups that is now ending. Mr. Pettinato said 10 to 20 patients will need to be transferred to a new physician.
Trinity Health's St. Mary Medical Center appoints new president, chief medical officer
Michael Magro, DO, and Edward O'Dell, DO, were named president and chief medical officer, respectively, of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. Drs. Magro and O'Dell also serve as president and chief medical officer, respectively, of Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, also part of Trinity...
Dr. Chris Pernell stepping down from health equity exec role at University Hospital
Chris Pernell, MD, chief strategic integration and health equity officer at University Hospital, will be leaving the Newark, N.J.-based facility "to pursue new opportunities" and is stepping down from her hospital executive role, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. She plans to leave her current role...
New York hospital $160M in debt after COVID-only designation during pandemic
Brooklyn, N.Y.-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is $160 million in debt following New York's decision to transform the academic medical center into a facility dedicated solely to COVID-19 care at the beginning of the pandemic, City and State reported Aug. 25. The hospital served as a COVID-19 facility for...
8 hospital COOs on their most pressing issues
Hospital and health system COOs are focused on issues ranging from boosting employee engagement to reducing length of stay and readmissions, they told Becker's. Below are COOs' top priorities for the rest of 2022, in their own words. Their responses are below, in alphabetical order. Editor's note: Responses were lightly...
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
Press Ganey taps former ANA leader as head of new nursing center of excellence
Press Ganey has named Nicole George, MSN, RN, head of its new nursing center of excellence. Ms. George will oversee the healthcare improvement organization's team of advisers to assist hospitals in pursuing Magnet status. "The journey to Magnet [status] can be a rigorous process, and I'm privileged to partner with...
63% of clinicians interested in full-time telehealth work: survey
A new survey from telehealth infrastructure provider SteadyMD showed that 63 percent of clinicians would be interested in full-time telehealth work. Physicians with more than 15 years of experience were the most likely to be interested in telehealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the company. Similarly, 86 percent of long-serving therapists saw telehealth as a way to supplement their income.
COVID-19 surgical backlogs persist: 4 things for hospital leaders to know
A new study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston found that even well into 2021, surgical procedure volumes had not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This has contributed to ongoing backlogs that could result in more advanced disease and higher costs in the future. "We've seen inconsistent recovery...
National Committee for Quality Assurance taps Dr. Bryan O. Buckley as health equity initiatives director
The National Committee for Quality Assurance named Bryan O. Buckley, DrPH, as its new director of health equity initiatives Aug. 23. Dr. Buckley also serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He is a board member of the American Public Health Association, American Heart Association Greater Washington Region, and Food & Friends, and is a founding executive board member of the DrPH Coalition.
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute appoints Dr. Kathryn Lindley as new women's heart center director
Kathryn Lindley, MD, joined the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute as director of the women's heart center. Dr. Lindley comes from Washington University in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she conceptualized and founded its center for women's heart disease. Her work at VHVI's women's heart center will focus on...
Pennsylvania hospital to end scheduled deliveries
Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Pa., will end scheduled obstetrics deliveries Oct. 9., the Altoona Mirror reported Aug. 24. The hospital will still provide emergency deliveries, its marketing communications coordinator, Marni Baluta, confirmed in an Aug. 23 statement to the Mirror. Many hospitals are cutting services due to...
Mississippi hospital closes region's only neonatal ICU
Greenville, Miss..-based Delta Health System's The Medical Center closed its neonatal intensive care unit in July, citing $1 million in annual losses, Mississippi Today reported Aug. 23. Delta Health's was the only NICU in a four-county region in Mississippi. The counties the hospital serviced — Bolivar, Coahama, Sunflower and Washington...
UPMC announces plans to open new outpatient medical center
Pittsburgh-based UPMC plans to open a new outpatient medical center in Derry Township, Pa., near Hershey and Mechanicsburg, Penn Live reported Aug. 24. The new outpatient center will include urgent care, cardiology and women's health services. UPMC's Pittsburgh-based Hillman Cancer Center will also provide care at the facility. It is...
Hospitals cutting services over staffing shortages
As hospitals across the U.S. face workforce shortages, several have had to halt services. At least six hospitals announced plans in recent months to scale back care due to staffing shortages. Cleveland-based University Hospitals ended inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical...
AI at South Shore hospital scans 13 million images for colonoscopies
South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., has integrated artificial intelligence into its colonoscopy screenings to improve the detection of colon cancer. The GI Genius endoscopy tool employs a database of 13 million images to catch irregularities that might be undetectable to the human eye. "It helps me spot...
