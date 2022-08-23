ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Mattapoisett Boatyard fire deemed accidental

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MMaC_0hRIC6po00

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators believe a massive fire that destroyed boats, vehicles and buildings at Mattapoisett Boatyard last week was accidental in nature.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray released a joint update Monday saying they believe the fire started when a spark ignited gasoline vapors while a worker was replacing a boat’s gas tank inside one of the buildings.

The resulting explosion sent the worker to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injuries.

The owners of the boatyard identified the worker Monday as Phil Macomber. They said he remains at the hospital with major burns and a shattered femur. While he’s expected to survive, he has a long road to recovery ahead.

A GoFundMe page was set up to collect money for Macomber’s medical expenses. As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, it had already raised almost $134,000.

BACKGROUND: Boats, buildings destroyed in Mattapoisett fire

More than 100 firefighters responded to the six-alarm fire on Friday. After the initial explosion, officials said strong winds coming off the water fueled the flames and caused them to spread to six buildings, as well as many of the vehicles and boats nearby.

Nearly four dozen vehicles were damaged, according to fire officials, while the boatyard’s owners said 20 boats were lost.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. All three have since been released, according to fire officials.

The fire was out by about 6 p.m., but crews remained on scene throughout the night to dig through the rubble and make sure it didn’t flare back up.

RELATED: Crews take inventory, assess damage after fire at Mattapoisett boatyard

Mattapoisett Boatyard has been in business for more than 60 years. Owner David Kaiser released a statement Monday saying they’re essentially starting over from the ground up, having lost all of their tools, equipment, inventory and paperwork, but he assured this isn’t the end.

“To be sure there is no misunderstanding, we plan to come back from this better and stronger!” Kaiser wrote. “I heard myself saying that day, “It’s not a question of if we will rebuild, it’s a question of how tall and how wide!” The Boatyard will be here for you!”

Kaiser said the business will be setting up temporary shop at its Route 6 location. The waterfront, docks and launches off Ned’s Point Road weren’t affected by the fire, he noted, and the hope is to have the yard cleaned up for parking by this coming weekend.

The business will, however, have to restore its schedules and records that were “always handled the old-fashioned way” on paper.

“To reconstruct these records will not be easy,” Kaiser said. “We would ask any of you who have not received a launching bill, mooring or other service invoice to let us know. Something of the Honor System. Your help in this will be very much appreciated!”

Kaiser thanked first responders for their efforts during Friday’s fire and their customers, friends and community for the “overwhelming” amount of outreach and support since.

“As much as we would never wish this tragedy on anyone, the way that so many have rallied around us has been incredible,” he wrote. “We have always loved our town and our wonderful community. We never realized the profound effect this horrible event would have on so many others. It’s impossible not be feel emotional and deeply moved by other’s efforts to help out.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A man was flown to a Boston trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder about 15 feet. Rescuers were called to the Cape Heritage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 37 Route 6A about 1:30 PM. The MedFlight landed at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattapoisett, MA
Accidents
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Mattapoisett, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Rhode Island Hospital#Vehicles#Accident
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24

A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
STOUGHTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Boston

'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street

BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours. 
BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

2 Teens Who Went Missing Near Easton Swamp Located, Police Say

Two teenagers who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police. Authorities received a 911 call for two 16-year-old males believed to be lost and endangered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responders searched a wooded area in Hockomock Swamp off Turnpike Street. The...
EASTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain

Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy