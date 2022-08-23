ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
Andy Burcham, Auburn radio voice, offers a wrinkle about the QB decision

The Auburn quarterback decision is likely headed toward TJ Finley being named the starter, but Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham offered a wrinkle about how the QBs will add a wrinkle to the offense. Speaking as a guest on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX out...
Alabama football’s 10 ugliest wins under Nick Saban

Who cares about style points? Winning ugly is still winning, isn’t it?. In a fiery response during a press conference after a 1-point victory nearly a decade ago, Saban said this: “Everybody’s got such a high expectation for what our team should be. I was just happy to see our players be happy about playing a game and winning, aight? And it really, sorta, if you want to know the truth about it, pisses me off when I talk to people that have this expectation, like they’re disappointed that we only won the game 14-13 and in the way we played. Really, that’s frustrating.”
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall

Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
We have a FCS Spygate scandal brewing … and it involves Rich Rodriguez

Week 0 is upon us. The bands are tuning up. The kegs are being tapped. The tails gated, the end zones painted, and the gameplans finalized. College football is just about back, and boy are we glad to see it. But it just wouldn’t be CFB szn without a good ol’ fashioned scandal, and the football gods delivered this week with the FCS version of Spygate, starring none other than Rich Rodriguez. Take it away Rich Rod.
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
