Auburn softball to play in Hanceville, announces full fall ball schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Auburn University announced its softball team will play two games of its fall ball schedule in Hanceville, Ala. On Sunday, October 21, the Tigers will play a doubleheader against Wallace State and Chipola College from Marianna, Fla. The games are two of the team’s eight scheduled for the annual exhibition slate.
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
The Week’s Football Poll Has Calhoun County on Top
Calhoun County, AL – No. 1 Piedmont, Alexandria, Jacksonville, Anniston and Saks all make their respective top 10s in this week’s high school football poll. Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (1-0) 7, Dothan (1-0) 5, Baker (0-1) 3, Grissom (1-0) 3, Sparkman (1-0) 3.
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
The Fighting Patriots: Homewood’s First Football Team Established a Winning Tradition
Ray Powell’s roots ran deep at Shades Valley High School. His three older brothers went to school there. One played baseball, one played football and one was a drum major in the band. His mother was kind of the “band mother” and worked in the concession stands.
Plays That Matter: Meet a high school freshman doing work on and off the field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is launching a weekly series called “Plays that Matter.”. Every week, a high school student will be featured for the work they’re doing outside the lines. Horsebend Bend freshman Braxton Wilson did something different Friday night after the Generals’ win over Wadley.
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died
Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide
Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
Andy Burcham, Auburn radio voice, offers a wrinkle about the QB decision
The Auburn quarterback decision is likely headed toward TJ Finley being named the starter, but Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham offered a wrinkle about how the QBs will add a wrinkle to the offense. Speaking as a guest on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX out...
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is a ‘one of a kind’ talent, per Crimson Tide teammates
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of several names we will hear a lot this season in college football. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, the talented running back stands out for the University of Alabama. His explosiveness and versatility made it simple for Coach Nick Saban to pull him from the...
Alabama football’s 10 ugliest wins under Nick Saban
Who cares about style points? Winning ugly is still winning, isn’t it?. In a fiery response during a press conference after a 1-point victory nearly a decade ago, Saban said this: “Everybody’s got such a high expectation for what our team should be. I was just happy to see our players be happy about playing a game and winning, aight? And it really, sorta, if you want to know the truth about it, pisses me off when I talk to people that have this expectation, like they’re disappointed that we only won the game 14-13 and in the way we played. Really, that’s frustrating.”
Miles College Prepares for Opener With 6 QBs Who Are ‘Capable,’ Says Coach
Sam Shade’s most recent coaching experience was leading the Pinson Valley Indians. But the former Alabama defensive standout brings college experience with him into his first season leading the Miles College Golden Bears. “The one thing I think some people don’t remember is that I actually coached college football...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall
Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
We have a FCS Spygate scandal brewing … and it involves Rich Rodriguez
Week 0 is upon us. The bands are tuning up. The kegs are being tapped. The tails gated, the end zones painted, and the gameplans finalized. College football is just about back, and boy are we glad to see it. But it just wouldn’t be CFB szn without a good ol’ fashioned scandal, and the football gods delivered this week with the FCS version of Spygate, starring none other than Rich Rodriguez. Take it away Rich Rod.
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Archibald: In wild-eyed Alabama, parents must opt in for career counseling, out for spanking
This is an opinion column. I used to agree with Mark Twain, that God created idiots for practice. Birmingham School Board members pushing and shoving in a back room in an argument over … Teach for America. A Shelby County board putting an accused child molester – who later...
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
