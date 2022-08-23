Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah man on probation has been missing since July 8; authorities asking for help
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man who was last seen on July 8. Officials with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Justice was on probation with Adult Parole and Probation and had an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.
sweetwaternow.com
Manila Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wyoming State Penitentiary
GREEN RIVER — A 42-year-old Manila, UT man will spend at least the next 25 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to two first-degree felony sexual assault of a minor charges today in Third District Court. Paul Hamilton Sawyer was sentenced to concurrent 25-50 year sentences...
Comments / 0