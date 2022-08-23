UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man who was last seen on July 8. Officials with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Justice was on probation with Adult Parole and Probation and had an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO