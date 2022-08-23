ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Manila Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wyoming State Penitentiary

GREEN RIVER — A 42-year-old Manila, UT man will spend at least the next 25 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to two first-degree felony sexual assault of a minor charges today in Third District Court. Paul Hamilton Sawyer was sentenced to concurrent 25-50 year sentences...

Comments / 0

Community Policy