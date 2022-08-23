ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Much drier weather the rest of this week

By Spencer Adkins
 3 days ago

(WOWK) — After weeks with flooding issues, a new weather pattern is emerging in the area, and is set to bring several hot days with very few chances of rain. There may be a few scattered showers here or there over the higher mountain peaks at times during the week but the vast number of us should see very little rain through early next week. In fact a look at the projected rainfall for the continental United States through Monday August 29 shows a bit of a “dry donut hole” over the region.

Rainfall expected Monday August 22 through Monday August 29

Temperatures are also expected to be very hot as the week unfolds. Below is a slide show of model output for high temperatures. Our forecast may differ a little bit for cloud coverage and preceding wet soils, but the heat will build this week for a very authentic August feel.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can find it by clicking on the link directly below.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

