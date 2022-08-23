ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Orphaned cubs from San Bernardino Mountains returning to wild soon

By ABC7.com Staff
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdlS5_0hRIBDtR00

Three orphaned black bear cubs from the San Bernardino Mountains are getting a new chance at life and rehabilitation.

Two of the cubs lost their mom when she was killed trying to break into a cabin and the third cub's mom was apparently hit by a car.

The cubs are getting some help from wildlife experts at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.

Experts are now trying to teach the cubs to be self-sufficient so they can make it on their own.

The center says they've passed their health exams and will remain there until they're strong enough to be released back to the wild.

