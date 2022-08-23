Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Abrupt disbanding of advisory boards draws sharp criticism
(Aug. 25, 2022) Last week’s decision to disband the Historic District Commission’s advisory boards is not sitting well with members of those boards and historic preservationists. “The HDC does not have enough professional staff to keep up with their workload, and the citizen-comprised advisory boards bring important professional...
Inquirer and Mirror
Firefighters’ families start petition to recall Jason Bridges
(Aug. 25, 2022) Allyson Mitchell said this week that a recall petition being circulated in an attempt to remove Jason Bridges from his seat on the Select Board goes well past the incident mentioned in the petition and seeks to raise aware-ness of larger issues of public involvement in town government.
Inquirer and Mirror
NCH leadership awards go to Steve Murphy, Steve Karp
(Aug. 25, 2022) Nantucket Cottage Hospital presented the Sandy Craig Leadership Award to two people who exemplified leadership in different areas of the community at its annual meeting at the Nantucket Hotel Wednesday morning. Fire chief Steve Murphy, who will retire Friday after 35 years with the town, 31 with...
Inquirer and Mirror
Retiring fire chief praises department in midst of hiring controversy
(Aug. 25, 2022) Nantucket fire chief Steve Murphy, who is retiring Friday after 35 years of service to the town, issued this statement today in the midst of the controversy surrounding the hiring of his replacoment, Michael Cranson, of Rhode Island:. I have kept my comments and opinions private on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Town honors retiring fire chief
(Aug. 23, 2022) Town officials, members of the Nantucket Fire Department, friends and family said goodbye to fire chief Steve Murphy at a retirement ceremony Tuesday morning. Murphy, who worked for the town for 35 years, 31 with the fire department, will officially retire at the end of the week.
Inquirer and Mirror
John E. Downey, 75
John E. “Jack” Downey, 75, of Wakefield, R.I. and formerly of Nantucket, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett, R.I.
House of the Week: $6.9 million Cape Cod house includes path to private beach, rare blue granite
New owners could soon be enjoying their own salt water pool before spending the afternoon on a private beach. A $6.9 million home located at 39 Oliver Drive in Dennis is offering all this and more. Listed by Peter Lomenzo of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the home includes 5-bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath and is more than 7,000 square feet.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue
DENNIS – Local business experts are saying Cape Cod’s busy summer is continuing to stretch into the shoulder seasons, but challenges persist for companies looking to serve customers longer. Dennis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lois André said as the business community highlights the appeal of the fall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inquirer and Mirror
Aug. 19 Nantucket Bridge Club
When holding two five-card suits it’s important to bid the higher-ranking one first. Why? Because you often need to force your partner to choose one suit or the other. If you choose the lower-ranking suit first, then your partner may be forced to go to a higher level than necessary.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Lavish Private Oasis Tucked Away in Osterville
With 12 acres outside and sprawling spaces within, you’ll savor the seclusion of Warren’s Cove. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $9,500,000. Size: 11,254 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. If you want...
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: Opera House Cup 50th Anniversary Gala
(Aug. 24, 2022) Nantucket Community Sailing celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Opera House Cup regatta with a gala Friday at the Nantucket Hotel. Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
Inquirer and Mirror
Photo Gallery: 2022 Opera House Cup
(Aug. 24, 2022) Sunday's 50th anniversary Opera House Cup wooden-sailboat regatta wrapped up Nantucket Community Sailing's 2022 Race Week, nine days of races, parties and other social events. I&M staff member Jamie Cushman and contributor Ray Saunders took these photos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Least expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Aug. 20
A house in Brewster that sold for $167,070 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20. In total, 103 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $805,490. The average price per square foot was $486.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Police Lt. Tom Clinger retiring
(Aug. 22, 2022) Nantucket police lieutenant Tom Clinger is retiring in early September, less than a month after another veteran officer, Sgt. Kevin Marshall, left the department to join the North Shore Community College Campus Police, chief Bill Pittman said Monday. “Over the course of his career in the department,...
Inquirer and Mirror
John F. Bertolami
John F. Bertolami, of Cornish, N.H. and formerly of Nantucket, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Hanover, N.H., followed by a reception at the family home, 41 River Road, Cornish.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
5 things to do when visiting Truro
Hit the beach, explore a lighthouse, and taste locally made wine. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in this survey or via email at [email protected].
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: Pops on Nantucket
(Aug. 19, 2022) The 25th anniversary Boston Pops on Nantucket concert was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Jetties Beach. The annual benefit for Nantucket Cottage Hospital attracted more than 6,000 people to the beach to hear the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra play and Marc Martel sing the music of Queen.
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Made on Nantucket: Jay Craven’s “Martin Eden”
(Aug. 25, 2022) The Inquirer and Mirror caught up with filmmaker Jay Craven this week in advance of Tuesday’s screening of “Jack London’s Martin Eden,” shot on Nantucket in 2019. Craven wrote this about making – and showing – films on Nantucket. I love...
Comments / 0