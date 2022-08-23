Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Retiring fire chief praises department in midst of hiring controversy
(Aug. 25, 2022) Nantucket fire chief Steve Murphy, who is retiring Friday after 35 years of service to the town, issued this statement today in the midst of the controversy surrounding the hiring of his replacoment, Michael Cranson, of Rhode Island:. I have kept my comments and opinions private on...
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
Woman killed in Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman, Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Rte 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, according to Falmouth Police. Officials say that the crash involves an SUV and a moped style scooter.
capecod.com
Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
Inquirer and Mirror
Firefighters’ families start petition to recall Jason Bridges
(Aug. 25, 2022) Allyson Mitchell said this week that a recall petition being circulated in an attempt to remove Jason Bridges from his seat on the Select Board goes well past the incident mentioned in the petition and seeks to raise aware-ness of larger issues of public involvement in town government.
Inquirer and Mirror
John E. Downey, 75
John E. “Jack” Downey, 75, of Wakefield, R.I. and formerly of Nantucket, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett, R.I.
capecod.com
New details: Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with vehicle in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: A motorcyclist was seriously in a collision with a truck in Falmouth. It happened about noon on Sandwich Road at Pinecrest Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Sandwich Road.
Inquirer and Mirror
Town honors retiring fire chief
(Aug. 23, 2022) Town officials, members of the Nantucket Fire Department, friends and family said goodbye to fire chief Steve Murphy at a retirement ceremony Tuesday morning. Murphy, who worked for the town for 35 years, 31 with the fire department, will officially retire at the end of the week.
WCVB
Man who fell overboard in fog, rough seas rescued by Barnstable Sheriff's Office, Mashpee police officers
TISBURY, Mass. — A man who fell overboard in fog, driving rain and rough seas off Martha’s Vineyard was rescued by members of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and the Mashpee Police Department. Barnstable County Sheriff Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee police Officer Ben Tamash were patrolling...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched. Upon arrival,...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful!
TOP HN PHOTO: Hyannis, Massachusetts – A young scooter operator waits patiently for the lights to change. With no airbags… no seat belts… and not much between themselves, the road and other vehicles… and especially on today’s roadways, on no matter how many wheels, all those who ride need to have their wits about them at all times!
Inquirer and Mirror
John F. Bertolami
John F. Bertolami, of Cornish, N.H. and formerly of Nantucket, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Hanover, N.H., followed by a reception at the family home, 41 River Road, Cornish.
Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire...
Inquirer and Mirror
NCH leadership awards go to Steve Murphy, Steve Karp
(Aug. 25, 2022) Nantucket Cottage Hospital presented the Sandy Craig Leadership Award to two people who exemplified leadership in different areas of the community at its annual meeting at the Nantucket Hotel Wednesday morning. Fire chief Steve Murphy, who will retire Friday after 35 years with the town, 31 with...
Inquirer and Mirror
Aug. 19 Nantucket Bridge Club
When holding two five-card suits it’s important to bid the higher-ranking one first. Why? Because you often need to force your partner to choose one suit or the other. If you choose the lower-ranking suit first, then your partner may be forced to go to a higher level than necessary.
capecod.com
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 6A near Peterson’s Market. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
NECN
Police Seek Vehicle in Hit-and-Run Crash That Seriously Injured 8-Year-Old
Police released new information Tuesday about a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old boy last weekend in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. The crash took place just before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Yarmouth police. The 8-year-old was on his scooter on Higgins Crowell Road, near an office park north of Abells Road, with his grandmother and two siblings, at the time.
capeandislands.org
Reflections on a memorial bench in Sandwich
I never met Irene but I think I would have liked her. What little I know of her comes from the bench placed in her memory at Shawme-Crowell State Forest in Sandwich. It’s an old-fashioned park-style bench with wooden slats for the seat and a molded metal backrest that features frogs dancing across lily pads. Two engraved rocks sit on it. One reads, “Every day is a gift”; the other, “Live Life to the Fullest.” A carved circular stone leans against the bench and is inscribed, “You have left our lives but will never leave our hearts.” It features what would only be called a kitty cat surrounded by a winged heart. Of course, there’s also a paw print.
