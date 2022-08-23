ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28

It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine students lock cellphones away for class

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "Put your phone down and pay attention." Parents and teachers around the world have said it or thought it at one time or another. But St. Catherine's High School in Racine is doing something about it. Principal Michael Arendt says the idea is bringing engagement from students back in the classroom.
RACINE, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
treksplorer.com

The 17 Best Beaches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Traveling to Wisconsin and want to enjoy some time by the water? Cool off at some of the best beaches in Milwaukee, WI!. Poised on the banks of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is one of the Midwest’s most surprising destinations for a beach vacation. With lakeside resorts offering water sports, activities, and trails to enjoy, there’s plenty for beach-goers to enjoy in & around Wisconsin’s largest city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chantia Lewis sentenced; 30 days in jail, 3 years probation

MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation on Thursday, Aug. 25. "It is absolutely heartbreaking to know that I have disappointed my residents that I served and loved so dearly, my colleagues, my children, my family," Lewis said in a Milwaukee County courtroom. "I am truly, truly saddened and deeply remorseful that it has gotten to this point that I am even sitting here, instead of serving the people, which is something that I love to do."
MILWAUKEE, WI

