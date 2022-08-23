Read full article on original website
Rembert Weakland, former Milwaukee Archbishop, dies at 95
The former Archbishop of Milwaukee, Rembert G. Weakland, has died. He was 95 years old, the archdiocese announced Monday.
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
CBS 58
Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-area nonprofit, Mattie's Memory, wants to light up the Hoan Bridge in honor of families who have experience pregnancy and infant loss. Hazel Jones started Mattie's Memory after have her son stillborn. They create burial gowns for babies using old wedding dresses. October is National...
CBS 58
Racine students lock cellphones away for class
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "Put your phone down and pay attention." Parents and teachers around the world have said it or thought it at one time or another. But St. Catherine's High School in Racine is doing something about it. Principal Michael Arendt says the idea is bringing engagement from students back in the classroom.
Family of newborn saved by Children's Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital
It was a terrifying moment that Gino Fazzari and his wife never saw coming. In 2013, their daughter Vivianna who had just been born was rushed to Children's Hospital after she had trouble breathing.
2 years after Jacob Blake shooting: Acknowledgment and elections
Two years ago today, Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha. Blake survived but was left partially paralyzed.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
treksplorer.com
The 17 Best Beaches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Traveling to Wisconsin and want to enjoy some time by the water? Cool off at some of the best beaches in Milwaukee, WI!. Poised on the banks of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is one of the Midwest’s most surprising destinations for a beach vacation. With lakeside resorts offering water sports, activities, and trails to enjoy, there’s plenty for beach-goers to enjoy in & around Wisconsin’s largest city.
WISN
Former Milwaukee alderwoman sentenced for embezzling from her campaign fund
MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee alderwoman was sentenced Thursday for embezzling from her campaign fund. Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation. In court Thursday, Lewis apologized but maintained the case was a result of bad recordkeeping. "An unequivocal bad judgment and bad...
CBS 58
For a place of rest, Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery is really happening with all its tours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Learn about Milwaukee's history through various tours at Forest Home Cemetery. Forest Home Cemetery is so much more than a place of interment. It's a popular spot to take various guided and self-guided walking tours, especially while the weather is still nice. This location is considered...
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
CBS 58
Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chantia Lewis sentenced; 30 days in jail, 3 years probation
MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation on Thursday, Aug. 25. "It is absolutely heartbreaking to know that I have disappointed my residents that I served and loved so dearly, my colleagues, my children, my family," Lewis said in a Milwaukee County courtroom. "I am truly, truly saddened and deeply remorseful that it has gotten to this point that I am even sitting here, instead of serving the people, which is something that I love to do."
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
