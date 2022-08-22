ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay School District cuts 8 administrative positions, saving an estimated $1.3 million annually as fiscal cliff looms

By Danielle DuClos, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay School District Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to eliminate eight administrative positions, saving an estimated $1.3 million annually as the district works to cut costs and avoid a looming fiscal cliff.

Given the district's estimated $36 million deficit for the 2024-25 school year, it's working to reduce spending with the lowest impact on students, according to Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer.

"I know it's not easy to eliminate positions, to reduce our FTE (full-time employees), but it's the right thing to do at this time as we begin to address the budget deficit," Bayer told the board.

No employees are being cut because the eliminated jobs are currently open positions. The district isn't filling those roles and instead is expanding other administrative job descriptions to absorb those tasks.

"It was necessary, but it will add some difficulty to our work going forward as we just don't have the people that we did," Board President Laura McCoy said.

Enrollment has continued to decline since 2016. That leaves Green Bay schools with less money since a large portion of state funding is delegated on a per-pupil basis. All the while, staff positions have increased to handle the added burdens of the pandemic.

The district is anticipating yet another drop in enrollment this school year. Pair that with record inflation and rightsizing is inevitable.

The board also approved salary range increases for a few positions in the technology department to align with industry standards, Bayer said. The job descriptions and titles for those positions also were updated at the meeting.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean the salaries of those who hold those positions will increase, according to McCoy.

Here are the eight eliminated administrative positions and their salary ranges:

  • Executive Director of Human Resources — $116,389 to $135,930
  • Executive Director of Secondary Schools — $116,899 to $135,930
  • Director of Assessment — $106,273 to $123,575
  • Director of Research and Program Evaluation — $106,273 to $123,575
  • Director of Preschool Programs — $103,253 to $120,061
  • Associate Director of Summer School and Expanded Learning Programs — $92,988 to $108,126
  • Instructional Technology Coordinator — $80,060 to $93,090
  • Technology Programmer/Coordinator — $80,060 to $93,090

Here's what else the board approved at the meeting:

The board also approved afterschool programming provider contracts with the Greater Green Bay YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay for about $1 million and $232,000, respectively.

YMCA programs will be offered during the upcoming school year at Baird, Beaumont, Doty, Eisenhower, Howe, Sullivan and Tank elementary schools while the Boys & Girls Club offers programming at Danz and Fort Howard elementary schools.

School meal price recommendations were unanimously approved since the federal program that provided universal free school lunch is sunsetting this year.

A free or reduced price option still will be available to those who qualify and apply for the program, and free breakfast and lunch will continue to be offered at participating Community Eligibility Provision schools. CEP schools are identified based on the number of attending students enrolled in a state benefit program.

Breakfast will cost families 30 cents for the reduced option and $2 for the full price. Lunches will cost 40 cents for reduced at all grade levels, $3 for elementary school students and $3.30 for full price at both the middle and high school levels.

However, the district never refuses a child a meal regardless of their ability to pay.

The board also created the Brown County Institute of Learning to enroll adult and juvenile jail students for the upcoming school year for grades four through 12.

This allows the district to take advantage of recently passed legislation that lets districts exclude juvenile and adult jail student performance from their state accountability report cards by creating separate schools for those facilities.

Danielle DuClos covers K-12 education in the Green Bay area as a Report for America corps member. She is based at the Press-Gazette in Green Bay. To contact her, email dduclos@gannett.com or call 907-717-6851. Follow her on Twitter @danielle_duclos.

