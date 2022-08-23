Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings.

Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire at the Mattapoisett Boatyard was most likely caused by the ignition of gasoline vapors during the replacement of a boat’s gas tank.

Investigators believe the spark ignited gasoline vapors during this process, causing an explosion and fire that seriously injured the worker, an adult male.

“Nearly 900 fires have started with gasoline in Massachusetts over the past 10 years, causing nine deaths and almost $20 million in damages. Many of us use gasoline in our daily lives, but we can’t lose sight of the fire and explosion hazards associated with it. Gasoline vapors can travel a great distance to an ignition point, especially indoors.”

The explosion happened inside a building at 32 Ned’s Point Road at about 1:20 p.m., where a worker had been replacing a boat’s gas tank. More than 100 firefighters responded to fight the blaze that had spread to six buildings, 47 vehicles, and 14 boats. Fire officials said the flames were fed by winds of up to 25 miles per hour coming in off the water.

More than 100 firefighters from across southeastern Massachusetts battled the 6-alarm fire before knocking it down around 6:00 pm. Three firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

Mattapoisett Boatyard owners identified the worker injured as Phil Macomber who has been part of the company for over 20 years. Macomber remains hospitalized after suffering burns to his face and neck, as well as a broken leg. He is expected to survive.

“Our hearts go out to the worker who was badly injured during last week’s fire and the family business that’s been a part of our community for 60 years,” said Chief Murray. “On behalf of the Town of Mattapoisett, I also want to recognize the efforts of our firefighters and our brother and sister firefighters and chiefs from across the region who rushed in to help. They defied the danger of a massive, wind-driven fire to prevent it from spreading further into the community and putting more people at risk.”

A GoFundMe was set up for Phil’s family to help with medical bills as he braces for a long recovery.

