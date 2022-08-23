Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man who the U.S. Attorney’s Office says killed two people and robbed multiple homes in the Wasilla area in 2015 and 2016 was convicted Thursday on 10 felony charges. John Pearl Smith II, 36, could potentially get life in prison, with a minimum...
radiokenai.com
Military Man Charged In Fiery Anchorage Crash That Killed 2
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash in Alaska that killed two people told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving, according to charging documents. Matthew Davis, 23, also faces charges of driving under the influence in...
Disgraced Former Alaska State Representative Dead, Son Charged With His Killing
The son of Dean Westlake, a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives, has been arrested and stands accused in his father's fatal bludgeoning. Police in Anchorage have charged Tallon Westlake, 36, with manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with the death of his 62-year-old father. Westlake's son called...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that’s not his only tractor.
Government Technology
Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams
(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
alaskapublic.org
Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison
A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
alaskasnewssource.com
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage man is accused of drunk driving and killing a young couple
Nowak and Duerr died near the intersection early Sunday morning in a fiery crash police say was caused by 23-year-old Mathew Davis. According to police, Davis was responsible for a string of crashes including the one that killed the young couple.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines plane damage
Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Black Caucus and other groups threaten legal action over APD’s lack of body cameras
The Alaska Black Caucus and other advocacy groups say they’re considering legal action over the Anchorage Police Department still not having body cameras, more than 16 months after voters approved buying them. The groups decried the lack of body cameras on officers — and the lack of a body...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legal action threatened over voter-approved body cams Anchorage police didn’t buy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis with manslaughter and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a series of car crashes early Sunday morning that left two dead. At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer Courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After seven months of closures and case disruptions, the Palmer Courthouse is now fully reopened. The Alaska Court System celebrated the reopening of all 10 courtrooms in a small rededication ceremony on Tuesday evening. Court staff and judicial officers joined Chief Justice Daniel Winfree as he...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Headstone for Anchorage ‘Jane Doe’ murdered by Robert Hansen replaced with one of her name
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People go missing in the United States every day. Current DNA technology is helping to solve some of the mysteries left by those who disappear or are found with no identity. There are about 40 unidentified human remains stored at the Alaska State Crime Lab in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
Alaska Man Sentenced to Nearly a Century’s Worth of Prison Time for His Role in 2016 Execution of 16-Year-Old Boy in the Woods
A 21-year-old from Palmer, Alaska, convicted alongside three others in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old David Grunwald was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 105 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended. Bradley Renfro, also 16 years old at the time of the killing, was found...
alaskasnewssource.com
Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was taken to a hospital after a pedestrian collision in downtown Anchorage, according to an Anchorage Police Department online report. At 2:17 a.m. Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision near Fourth Avenue and G Street. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Marine biologists perplexed by decline of snow crab
