radiokenai.com

Military Man Charged In Fiery Anchorage Crash That Killed 2

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash in Alaska that killed two people told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving, according to charging documents. Matthew Davis, 23, also faces charges of driving under the influence in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Government Technology

Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams

(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison

A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines plane damage

Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis with manslaughter and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a series of car crashes early Sunday morning that left two dead. At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair

Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Marine biologists perplexed by decline of snow crab

ANCHORAGE, AK

