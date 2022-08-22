ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange Highlands, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends

Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
WILL COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment

PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyons, IL
City
La Grange Highlands, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
La Grange, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Tollway, State Police bring Operation Kid to Oak Lawn

Continuing Operation Kid 2022, the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are hosting a Kids Identification and Safety Seat event on Saturday, August 27, at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn. The Tollway and District 15 have worked together to promote child safety for more than 15...
OAK LAWN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle

Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plainfield man ticketed for damaging power lines with construction vehicle

A Plainfield man has a few tickets for allegedly damaging several power lines with a large construction vehicle and then leaving the area. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it identified 58-year-old Michael McManus as the driver of the construction vehicle. He was ticketed for leaving the scene along with a few other citations. Police say it happened in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township just after eleven Tuesday morning.
PLAINFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linden#The Township Board#Mwrd#Ge
WOMI Owensboro

Parking Garage In Fancy Illinois Town Has 7 Arrests In One Day

In an Illinois town that usually doesn't have much trouble, there were seven arrests in one day at the same parking garage. Nowadays, there's crime everywhere. You really can't find a place to get away from it. There are some towns in Illinois that only experience crimes few and far between. One of those nicer cities is Elmhurst. Recently, the residents experienced an uptick in arrests.
ELMHURST, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Wayward semis a headache for Brookfield neighborhood

Full-size semi-tractor trailers squeezing down Brookfield’s narrow residential side streets are, fortunately, uncommon sights in most parts of the village, but the same can’t be said for the 3800 block of Madison Avenue. “It’s a chronic problem. It can be daily,” said Al Frieh, who has lived on...
BROOKFIELD, IL
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge allows Oakbrook Terrace to reactivate Red Light cameras ordered shut off by IDOT

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County judge has given the city of Oakbrook Terrace the green light to temporarily reactivate their red light cameras, three months after the Illinois Department of Transportation ordered them shut off.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, some activists, political candidates, and others came to come to the Oakbrook Terrace City Hall Tuesday evening – calling for the cameras to come down again. Among them were former Cook County Commissioner and current Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk Tony Peraica, and activist and longtime city planner Roger Romanelli. "Bam! You get a $100...
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcsjnews.com

Major Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project Underway

An I-80 Rebuild and Renewal Project is underway. The work to rebuild sixteen miles of I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties has begun. The $1.2 billion project includes the extension of Houbolt Road across the Des Plaines River, rehabilitation or replacement of over thirty bridges including the I-80 Des Plaines River bridges, as well as interchange and mainline reconstructions.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
WGN News

Groundbreaking for 58 ‘affordable’ apartments in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO — The first of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West housing developments broke ground Wednesday morning. According to the initiative’s website, Evergreen Imagine is a mixed-use development consisting of two buildings going up on vacant land. The first, at 79th and Green, is set to contain 28 residential units and a ground-floor commercial space. […]
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
KANE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy