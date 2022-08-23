Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine Writer
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine Writer
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Jackson Lab opens new employee housing units
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Available housing is just one problem facing both employers and employees in Maine. The Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor took a big step in helping to ease that burden on Thursday, cutting the ribbon on a new employee housing complex. They say it will create...
wabi.tv
Office of Cannabis Policy discusses industry issues at Bangor town hall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy aimed to answer questions and foster discussion during Wednesday’s Bangor stop on the statewide listening tour. Business owners, health advocates, city officials and state representatives were among those in attendance. Topics included legal discrepancies between recreational and medical marijuana,...
lbmjournal.com
Two Maine dealers named among best places to work
BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
mainebiz.biz
NY clean energy developer to invest $21M in Millinocket community solar project
Courtesy / Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. Greenbacker’s 2.8-megawatt solar project in Lawrence Brook, Vt., includes pollinator-friendly habitat planted beneath the panels. A New York City investment firm plans to spend $21 million on the development of a community solar-power farm at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket, formerly the site of the Great Northern Paper mill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
newscentermaine.com
Bangor may soon allow people experiencing homelessness to set up public campsites
A similar measure has been passed in Portland. Camping on public property is currently illegal in Bangor. Bangor's city manager is spearheading the proposal.
wabi.tv
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
RNC opens a new office in Bangor
Cold front stalls out along the coast this evening. Showers & storms return to the forecast by Friday afternoon.
wabi.tv
Bangor considers dropping mask mandate during high community COVID levels
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor may be moving closer to eliminating its mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 are high. City Council discussed changing the requirement to a recommendation. In a memo sent before the meeting, Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell indicated this is a consideration...
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out
A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
wabi.tv
Kiwanis hosts auction and yard sale
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A community charity staple is returning to Orono on Friday. The Orono Old Town Kiwanis Club is hosting their annual auction and yard sale. It runs Friday and Saturday at the Kiwanis auction site, located at 168 forest avenue in Orono. The gates open for the...
wabi.tv
Mills appoints businessman to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has appointed businessman Samuel Collins to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees. A Caribou native, Collins is president of the S.W. Collins Company, a position he has held for nearly three decades. The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees...
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
wabi.tv
Bangor considering policy to remove homeless encampments when enough shelter beds are available
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are considering a policy to remove homeless encampments when there are shelter beds available. City manager Debbie Laurie initiated the discussion at Monday’s city council workshop. Laurie said there are currently 170 homeless people in Bangor and 23 available beds between the Bangor...
wabi.tv
VFW raises money for veterans and their families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Randall-Collins VFW Post in Belfast is hosting an auction on Saturday. They’re raising money to help support local veterans and their families during what they say is a period of high cost of living. Jim Roberts is the commander at the location. He says there...
wabi.tv
Dog swim only this weekend in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Are you and your dog looking for something cool to do this weekend in Bucksport?. The town is going to open their pool from nine until noon Saturday for all your four legged friends to jump in. This end of the year swim is for dogs...
Comments / 0