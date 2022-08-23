Read full article on original website
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Vulnerable Democrats Weigh if Ridin’ With Biden Is Worth the Risk
The White House knew that the cancellation of hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of student loan debt was never going to be universally popular. But beyond conservatives who accused President Joe Biden of waste and progressives who said he didn’t go far enough, another contingent joined the anti-forgiveness chorus: the Democratic Party’s most vulnerable incumbents.“We should be focusing on passing my legislation to expand Pell Grants for lower income students,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NM), who won her seat by less than 3 points in 2016 and whose re-election is seen as a toss-up.“The administration should have further...
Trump search affidavit, Powell's speech, Taiwan hosts US senator: 5 things to know Friday
The affidavit on the search of Donald Trump's home will be released, Fed chair Jerome Powell will give a key speech and more to start your Friday.
