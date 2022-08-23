BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Marauders’ game against the Dunedin Blue Jays tonight at LECOM Park has been suspended due to a power outage. The game will resume tomorrow at Noon and will be played through its full nine innings. Tomorrow’s regularly-scheduled nine-inning game will follow. At the time of suspension, the Marauders led the Blue Jays, 3-0, at the end of six innings.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO