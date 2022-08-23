Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Related
snntv.com
ShorePoint Health Venice hospital to close in September
VENICE - ShorePoint hospital in Venice will be closing their doors to its patients next month. “It’s a sad day for Venice because it was something we depended on that was just a fixed structure that we knew was there," said Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Kathy Lehner.
snntv.com
$25 million of ARPA will go to affordable housing in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY - $25 million of the $84.2 million received through the American Rescue Plan Act towards affordable housing initiatives across Sarasota County. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act and will fund eight affordable housing projects in the county. “Two of the projects relate to helping...
snntv.com
Sarasota Hospital board clenches three conservative wins
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The normally quiet race of the Sarasota Memorial School Board, garnered a lot of attention. The self-named "Health Freedom Slate," a conservative effort to govern the board with a far-right hand, leads primaries, gaining three seats out of the four candidates running, according to the Herald-Tribune.
snntv.com
Cuban chef serves up authentic cuisine at Sarasota retirement community
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - A talented chef who has cooked in some of the finest hotels across the world is making his authentic cuisine for residents at a Sarasota senior living community. A husband and wife duo from Cuba is bringing their culture to the table at the Fountain at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
Parents react to conservative shift on Sarasota County School Board
A red wave surged through the polls Tuesday night. The Sarasota County school board flipped to a conservative majority. In a very contentious school board race, Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos all secured seats on the board. “I think this community wanted a reset and that’s exactly what...
snntv.com
Fierce race for Suncoast school board seats
SARASOTA/MANATEE COUNTIES (SNN) - Typically local school board races are quiet, low-key even, but that isn't the case for August 23, 2022. There are a few factors that have played into a much different environment in this primary election. School board races have never been like this in Florida. Governor...
snntv.com
Three candidates advance in Sarasota city commission race
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Three of the six candidates running for two at-large seats will move on to the general election after Tuesday's primary election in the city commissioner's race. Jen Ahearn-Koch, Debbie Trice, and Dan Lobeck will move on to the general election in November, according to data from Sarasota...
snntv.com
3 winners in Sarasota County commissioner's race
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Fredd Atkins, Mark Smith, Joe Neunder win the primaries in the Sarasota County commissioner's race. Former Sarasota mayor Fredd Atkins defeated Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody and Siesta Key advocate Mike Cosentino in the Democratic primary for Sarasota County Commission District 2, according to unofficial results Tuesday from the supervisor of elections office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
Sarasota man dies in motorcycle crash
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A crash in Sarasota, Monday night leaves a motorcyclist dead. The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail. SPD says the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old Sarasota man, was traveling...
snntv.com
Sarasota voters hit the polls
SARASOTA-Sarasota County expecting a record number of voters to cast ballots this primary election, and at the polls today many were mainly focused on the school board and other local races. “Because I feel like we’re at a real crisis point in our country, and I feel like everyone needs...
snntv.com
Sarasota County School Board flips in GOP's favor
The Republican Party of Sarasota County called Tuesday's watch party, a victory celebration. All three of the Governor DeSantis-endorsed candidates in Sarasota County have won their elections. The school board is now flipped from a 3-2 liberal majority to 4-1 conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos surged ahead...
snntv.com
Game of the Week: Booker vs. Cardinal Mooney
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - After last week's Kickoff Classics, the slate of high school game's this week will count for real. One Sarasota County will be must-see, thus why it's our Absolute Aluminum - Game of the Week. The spotlight shines on Austin Smithers Stadium this week, as the Cardinal Mooney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
snntv.com
Marauders, Blue Jays game suspended due to power outage
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Marauders’ game against the Dunedin Blue Jays tonight at LECOM Park has been suspended due to a power outage. The game will resume tomorrow at Noon and will be played through its full nine innings. Tomorrow’s regularly-scheduled nine-inning game will follow. At the time of suspension, the Marauders led the Blue Jays, 3-0, at the end of six innings.
snntv.com
Booker names Carl Williams Jr. new boys basketball coach
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The Booker High Tornadoes have found their new boys basketball coach, as they've hired Carl Williams Jr. Williams replaces Andre Johnson, who stepped down after one season to take a college coaching and player development position at Keiser University. Williams has coached boys and girls basketball programs in Sarasota and Manatee counties since 2005, compiling more than 200 victories at the varsity level.
Comments / 0