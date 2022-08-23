Read full article on original website
Indiana schools facing nurse shortage
Add this to the list of things schools in Indiana don’t have enough of. A new report says there is a shortage of school nurses in the state. The Governor’s Public Health Commission issued the report yesterday. Right now schools in the state are required to have at...
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
Some Indiana schools still working to fill special education openings
FORTVILLE, Ind. – Even though the school year has already started in Indiana, some school districts are still working to fill special education jobs. “It’s continually gotten harder and harder to find quality teacher candidates,” said Jack Parker, superintendent of the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation. As the Mount Vernon school district has grown, so […]
Many Indiana Students Have To Pay For School Lunches Again
INDIANAPOLIS — After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of...
Indiana State University touts gains amid lower enrollment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The rate of people going to college in Indiana and around the country saw a decline during the pandemic. And while total enrollment is down at one local college, its leaders say it’s seeing growth in some key areas. Wednesday, Indiana State University released its enrollment data. ISU said its […]
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
What kind of impact could student loan forgiveness have?
Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, conducted a survey in conjunction with the Mike Downs Center for Politics in 2021.
Indiana schools ranked for equitability
Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
Indiana Education: 21st Century Scholars program underutilized by qualifying students
Forty percent of Indiana students qualify for the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, which can provide free tuition at an Indiana public college or trade school. But state numbers show only half of those eligible students pursue the opportunity. The 21st Century Scholars Program is funded by the state...
United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal. The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted. It's done through a...
Study: Indiana’s most and least equitable school districts
(WALLETHUB) – A new study shows what schools in Indiana are better at using taxpayer dollars for their operations. WalletHub says to find out where school funding is distributed most evenly, WalletHub scored all school districts in Indiana based on two things: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student. […]
Indiana WIC benefits unavailable for 3 days starting Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosier families on WIC (Women, Infant and Children's Program) won't have access to benefits for three days starting Friday. According to its website, WIC is updating its payment systems. It will shut down at 6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) and remain offline until Monday morning (Aug. 29).
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
Indiana WIC Benefits Not Available for Three Days
Indiana WIC benefits will not be available August 26-August 28. According to area health departments, clients will not be able to buy food or formula with the eWic card on these three days so officials are encouraging clients to plan ahead. WIC Benefits will be available again Monday, August 29.
Changes to High School Graduation Requirements Starting with Class of 2023
Parents of high schoolers, listen up! Starting with the class of 2023, the requirements to graduate have changed in Indiana. Hoosier students will need to do more to earn their diploma. Heidi Schellinger is the director of counseling for Indiana Connections Academy and the Career Academy. She joined FOX59 in...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites September 2022
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534. *This distribution will serve 250 households. Thursday, September 8, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Salvation...
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
Pro-life win: Indiana approves additional $45M to support pregnant and postpartum women
On August 5, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed pro-life legislation — Senate Enrolled Act 1 — into law, which will protect most preborn children in the state from being killed by abortion, and shut down abortion businesses in the state. In doing so, Indiana became the first state to enact such a law since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. In addition, on that same day, Holcomb also signedSenate Enrolled Act 2, which will “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants.”
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
How Indiana is charging ahead in EV and AV technology
“Drivers, start your engines!” Racing fans are familiar with the famous call that marks the beginning of the annual Indianapolis 500. Indiana has a long history in the racing and automotive worlds; Indy 500 drivers have been starting their engines since 1911 and, up until the Great Depression, the state was second only to Michigan in auto manufacturing. Fast forward to the present, and Indiana is charting a new history as a dynamic player in the future of mobility and leading the way in the development of electric vehicles and autonomous driving.
