Read full article on original website
Related
lorainccc.edu
Arts & Humanities Showcase
You do not want to miss all the wonderful things that are happening in our Arts & Humanities department! Activities include:. Quick Poem exercises- 11a.m. -11:30 a.m. International Office Information- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Live music (Jeff Meyers)- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mixed Reality demo- 11 a.m. to...
lorainccc.edu
UP Showcase
Learn about all your great options with the University Partnership and make some great connections that can help transferring easy!
Comments / 0