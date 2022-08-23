You do not want to miss all the wonderful things that are happening in our Arts & Humanities department! Activities include:. Quick Poem exercises- 11a.m. -11:30 a.m. International Office Information- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Live music (Jeff Meyers)- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mixed Reality demo- 11 a.m. to...

ELYRIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO