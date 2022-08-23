Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Woman dies in Zion National Park after flash floodLiberated JournalistTucson, AZ
My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother
Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
Group of Hikers Stranded in Cave During Flash Flooding at Canyonlands National Park
This past Saturday, a group of hikers took shelter in a cave at Canyonlands National Park after being stranded because of flash flooding. Matt Castelli and his friends, a group of seasoned hikers, started their rafting trip down Green River. However, a few hours into the trip, the group realized they would need to make adjustments.
Wild Drone Footage Shows Zion National Park’s Largest Flood of 2022: VIDEO
Last week, Zion National Park experienced some flash flooding as a result of heavy rainfall,… The post Wild Drone Footage Shows Zion National Park’s Largest Flood of 2022: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Body of missing hiker at Zion National Park found
National Park Service officials say that they’ve found the body of a hiker who was swept away by flash floods in The Narrows area of Zion National Park on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
'She is gone': Missing hiker found deceased after flash flood in Zion
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona woman who went missing during a flash flood in southern Utah was found deceased, the family stated. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, was in the Narrows region of Zion National Park on Friday when the flood waters swept her away from her group. She was reportedly discovered Monday evening during the fourth day of the search.
Olympic National Park Visitor Drowns After Jumping Off 40-Foot Lake Crescent Cliff
The Minnesota native was unable to climb out of the popular Olympic National Park swimming area known as “Devil’s Punchbowl” and drowned. On the morning of Tuesday, August 23, Washington’s Olympic National Park dispatch received word of a possible drowning at Lake Crescent. According to park officials, a visitor from Robbinsdale, Minnesota, had jumped off of a 40-foot cliff at the popular swimming area, “Devil’s Punchbowl.”
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead. Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.
KTAR.com
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriffs Rescue California Family Stranded in Steep Canyon After Three Days
A California family stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was finally rescued after three days in a remote area in Fiddle Creek. The family of four–a husband and wife with their 10-year-old and 3-month-old children–hiked out to one of the steepest canyons in Sierra County. They were on their way back to their car when heat exhaustion put the mother out of commission, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.
Happy Birthday, NPS! Celebrate the National Park Service With These 10 Fascinating Facts & Photos
Did you know Buffalo Soldiers were the first U.S. park rangers? Or that the first national park outdates the National Park Service by 44 years? Few American legacies are as fascinating, or important, as the National Park Service (NPS) as these 10 fact & photo sets show. August 25, 2022...
What to do about Sonoran Desert toads emerging from hibernation
A Sonoran Desert toad.(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photographer George Andrejko) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you noticed any giant amphibians hopping around your yard or street lately?
WATCH: Utah Woman Is Face to Face With Mountain Lion in Terrifying Footage
A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, came face to face with her worst nightmare: a mountain lion. Laurien Elsholz was in the mountains with a group of friends when she stumbled upon the animal feeding on some carrion. She recorded part of the encounter, posted it on Facebook, and also spoke to KSLTV out of Rush Valley about the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
KSLTV
Updated: Search and rescue crews keep searching for missing woman after flash flood in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The search continued Sunday for a missing woman person after flood waters swept her away in Zion National Park Friday morning. The missing woman was identified as Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona. “Our search is continuing. we have more than 20 search and rescue...
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding causes closures in Pima County Wednesday, Aug. 24
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
PHOTO: Fish With Bizarre ‘Blue-Green’ Mouths Are Being Caught in New Mexico
New Mexico Game and Fish officials are looking for answers after some anglers snagged strange-looking fish from Navajo Lake. Jim McDonald and Steve Craig were having a good day fishing when they noticed something strange on two of the pike that they caught, and it’s gone viral. Blue-green coloration in the mouths of two fish. Not sure what they were looking at, they turned to wildlife officials and social media for answers.
SignalsAZ
Lightning Strikes, Flash Floods Across Arizona, Prescott Valley Community Updates – August 24th
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Merilee Mills cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the lightning strike at CAFMA’s Communications Sites, art, wine, and music this weekend in the region, and more. Buckle up and...
Outsider.com
550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0