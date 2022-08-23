A California family stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was finally rescued after three days in a remote area in Fiddle Creek. The family of four–a husband and wife with their 10-year-old and 3-month-old children–hiked out to one of the steepest canyons in Sierra County. They were on their way back to their car when heat exhaustion put the mother out of commission, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO