ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
KUTV

'She is gone': Missing hiker found deceased after flash flood in Zion

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona woman who went missing during a flash flood in southern Utah was found deceased, the family stated. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, was in the Narrows region of Zion National Park on Friday when the flood waters swept her away from her group. She was reportedly discovered Monday evening during the fourth day of the search.
TUCSON, AZ
Outsider.com

Olympic National Park Visitor Drowns After Jumping Off 40-Foot Lake Crescent Cliff

The Minnesota native was unable to climb out of the popular Olympic National Park swimming area known as “Devil’s Punchbowl” and drowned. On the morning of Tuesday, August 23, Washington’s Olympic National Park dispatch received word of a possible drowning at Lake Crescent. According to park officials, a visitor from Robbinsdale, Minnesota, had jumped off of a 40-foot cliff at the popular swimming area, “Devil’s Punchbowl.”
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead. Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Park Rangers#Missing Person#Accident#Zion National Park Closes#Riverside Walk Naturally#Narrows#The Riverside Walk
Outsider.com

Sheriffs Rescue California Family Stranded in Steep Canyon After Three Days

A California family stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was finally rescued after three days in a remote area in Fiddle Creek. The family of four–a husband and wife with their 10-year-old and 3-month-old children–hiked out to one of the steepest canyons in Sierra County. They were on their way back to their car when heat exhaustion put the mother out of commission, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
TUCSON, AZ
KUTV

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Fish With Bizarre ‘Blue-Green’ Mouths Are Being Caught in New Mexico

New Mexico Game and Fish officials are looking for answers after some anglers snagged strange-looking fish from Navajo Lake. Jim McDonald and Steve Craig were having a good day fishing when they noticed something strange on two of the pike that they caught, and it’s gone viral. Blue-green coloration in the mouths of two fish. Not sure what they were looking at, they turned to wildlife officials and social media for answers.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy