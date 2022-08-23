ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economists Say Life Is Going to Be More Expensive Forever, Sorry

These days, it seems like everyone has a few important questions on their mind: Is the economy still in the gutter? Or are things getting better? Does inflation mean prices will stay high forever, or will these prices eventually come back down?. There’s been some developments that suggest good news...
tipranks.com

Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
ValueWalk

Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%

US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
Opinion: Do employees have a point? How to handle the quiet quitters before they really quit

Quiet quitting, a TikTok-fueled global phenomenon, is all about setting boundaries on your work and seeking to create work-life balance. While somewhat of a misnomer, it isn’t about actually leaving your job but simply refusing to do anything extra or beyond the scope of your role. In other words, quiet quitters simply do what is formally required by their contract and nothing more.
How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?

For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks

As interest rates go up, the value of bonds usually goes down, bringing up yields. The S&P 500 fell twice this year after the 10-year Treasury bond yield touched 3%. "It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group.
Find Out in 5 Minutes If You Have Enough to Retire

My 4-year-old daughter loves working around the house to earn money. Perhaps we’re a bit early with these lessons. Nevertheless, when she earns money, it goes into an envelope with the words “baby doll” on it. One thing that kids understand that adults seem to have forgotten is that money itself has no intrinsic value; it is what it affords us that actually matters.
Employees are Quiet Quitting their jobs. They are burned-out and done going above and beyond

The term “quiet quitting” has been gaining popularity over the last month. Sparking many conversations about whether employees should be doing such a thing. What exactly does quiet quitting mean? Quiet quitting is when an employee doesn’t do anything more than what they contractually agreed upon for their job description. If the job hours are 9-5, the employee is coming in at 9 and leaving right at 5. They are not working over the expected hours or taking on extra projects unless being paid more. These employees are done going above and beyond for the company and will decline tasks unless they will be paid for them.
