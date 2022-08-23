Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
I found one of the rarest Lincoln pennies in a nickel coin roll – the exact year that could make it worth $2,000
A COIN collector on YouTube unexpectedly found an antique penny while sorting through rolls of nickels in a recent video. Ryan Quinlan, who runs the YouTube channel Quin's Coins, was shocked to find the rare penny amid five-cent pieces. The coin - a 1918 wheat cent - features the face...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Economists Say Life Is Going to Be More Expensive Forever, Sorry
These days, it seems like everyone has a few important questions on their mind: Is the economy still in the gutter? Or are things getting better? Does inflation mean prices will stay high forever, or will these prices eventually come back down?. There’s been some developments that suggest good news...
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
Opinion: Do employees have a point? How to handle the quiet quitters before they really quit
Quiet quitting, a TikTok-fueled global phenomenon, is all about setting boundaries on your work and seeking to create work-life balance. While somewhat of a misnomer, it isn’t about actually leaving your job but simply refusing to do anything extra or beyond the scope of your role. In other words, quiet quitters simply do what is formally required by their contract and nothing more.
How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?
For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
An unexpected deal may save $1.3 trillion of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks from a mass Wall Street delisting
The U.S. and China may be nearing a truce in a years-long fight over access to auditing documents of mainland firms.
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
As interest rates go up, the value of bonds usually goes down, bringing up yields. The S&P 500 fell twice this year after the 10-year Treasury bond yield touched 3%. "It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group.
3 Stocks to Help You Grow the Nest Egg
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed the last week lower, ending the four-week winning streak on concerns over the hawkish Fed and weak economic data of some of the...
The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities
The gap between the middle and upper class appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as nearly 70% of Americans identified as middle class in a Northwestern Mutual 2018 Planning &...
Find Out in 5 Minutes If You Have Enough to Retire
My 4-year-old daughter loves working around the house to earn money. Perhaps we’re a bit early with these lessons. Nevertheless, when she earns money, it goes into an envelope with the words “baby doll” on it. One thing that kids understand that adults seem to have forgotten is that money itself has no intrinsic value; it is what it affords us that actually matters.
You’ve Worked a Lifetime to Build Your Wealth. Here’s How to Keep It!
The first half of 2022 was one of the worst starts for the S&P 500 since 1970. Many investors saw their portfolios decline by 15% or more during the first six months. On top of that, bonds – usually a safe haven for investors – also experienced a significant decline.
Employees are Quiet Quitting their jobs. They are burned-out and done going above and beyond
The term “quiet quitting” has been gaining popularity over the last month. Sparking many conversations about whether employees should be doing such a thing. What exactly does quiet quitting mean? Quiet quitting is when an employee doesn’t do anything more than what they contractually agreed upon for their job description. If the job hours are 9-5, the employee is coming in at 9 and leaving right at 5. They are not working over the expected hours or taking on extra projects unless being paid more. These employees are done going above and beyond for the company and will decline tasks unless they will be paid for them.
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week. This can be anything (legal). I wanted to see if you guys know of something I could buy for less and sell higher, and repeat. I have many years of sales experience,...
Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America
Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...
Financial Advisors Share the Best Financial Lessons They Gave Their Clients
Financial advisors dispense invaluable money advice on a daily basis -- but what's the best advice they've ever given? GOBankingRates posed this question to five financial advisors, and here's what...
