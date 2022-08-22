Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta Urges Law Enforcement Statewide to Utilize Red Flag Laws, Apply for Gun Violence Prevention Grants
Highlights success of gun violence prevention strategies in San Diego. SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today visited San Diego to promote strategies for law enforcement agencies and local governments to help prevent gun violence and urged for further action and collaboration statewide. Attorney General Bonta highlighted the successful work of the City of San Diego to educate both community and law enforcement partners about the use of Gun Violence Restraining Orders and Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, tools which help ensure that people who are a danger to themselves or others do not have access to a firearm. In 2021, over 31% or 435 of the 1,384 GVROs issued statewide were issued in San Diego County. Additionally, Attorney General Bonta urged California sheriff’s departments to take advantage of the Gun Violence Reduction Program, a grant opportunity which funds activities by sheriff’s departments to seize weapons and ammunition from individuals listed as prohibited in the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS). The second round of funding for sheriff’s departments is now available; grant applications are due to the Department of Justice by September 2, 2022.
CDCR Week in Review: August 19, 2022
3 Questions with…James Searcy, Electricial Works Instructor. As part of Back to School Month, educators throughout CDCR are sharing their thoughts on the importance of correctional education. Meet James Searcy, Electrical Works Instructor at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF). His course is one of many Career Technical Education (CTE) courses the Office of Correctional Education offers. These courses provide industry-recognized certification and an employment pathway to both a career and a livable wage.
State Facilitates Distribution of Additional 13.5 Million COVID-19 Resources to Schools Across California
Critical COVID-19 Supplies Ensure a Safe, Healthy Return to School. As students of all ages head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) continues to support safe, in-person learning by distributing 13.5 million COVID-19 test kits and pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) to California schools.
Attorney General Bonta Announces Settlement with Sephora as Part of Ongoing Enforcement of California Consumer Privacy Act
Marks strong second year of CCPA enforcement with update on enforcement efforts and new investigative sweep of businesses failing to process opt-out request via a user-enabled global privacy control. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement with Sephora, Inc. (Sephora), resolving allegations that the company violated...
California moves to accelerate to 100% new zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035
CARB approves first-in-nation ZEV regulation that will clean the air, slash climate pollution, and save consumers money. Sacramento—The California Air Resources Board today approved the trailblazing Advanced Clean Cars II rule that sets California on a path to rapidly growing the zero-emission car, pickup truck and SUV market and deliver cleaner air and massive reductions in climate-warming pollution.
Dove Season Opening Sept. 1; Opportunities Available Throughout California
The first of two opening days of California’s dove hunting season is quickly approaching. Dove hunters will be able to hunt for mourning dove, white-winged dove, spotted dove and ringed turtle dove beginning Thursday, September 1 through Thursday, September 15, followed by a second hunting season, Saturday, November 12 through Monday, December 26.
Nonprofit administrator selected to implement new statewide, income-based Electric Bicycle Incentive Project
California Air Resources Board continues to seek input on program details. SACRAMENTO — Following a competitive grant solicitation, the California Air Resources Board has chosen San Diego-based nonprofit organization Pedal Ahead as the administrator to implement California’s statewide Electric Bicycle Incentive Project. The equity-focused program is expected to officially launch in the first quarter of 2023. The goal is to encourage adoption of electric bicycles as a replacement for in-town motor vehicle trips by helping low-income Californians afford to purchase e-bikes. Details of the new program, including the structure for incentives, continue to be discussed and developed through a public process.
September 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar
All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all current safety protocols. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be...
California Clears More Than 1,250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months
SACRAMENTO – In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
Unit 2 (Attorneys) MOU Analysis
On August 22, 2022, our office received a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the state and Bargaining Unit 2 (Attorneys and Hearing Officers). This analysis of the proposed agreement fulfills our statutory requirement under Section 19829.5 of the Government Code. State Bargaining Unit 2’s members are represented by California Attorneys, Administrative Law Judges, and Hearing Officers in State Employment (referred to as “CASE”). The administration has posted the agreement and a summary of the agreement and the administration’s estimated fiscal effects of the agreement on the California Department of Human Resources’ (CalHR’s) website. (Our State Workforce webpages include background information on the collective bargaining process, a description of this and other bargaining units, and our analyses of agreements proposed in the past.)
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.24.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Joelle Gomez, 55, of Stockton, has been reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, where she has served since 2019. Gomez has been Chief Executive Officer at the Children’s Home of Stockton since 2016. She was Chief Executive Officer at the Women’s Center – Youth & Family Services from 1992 to 2016. She is a member of the San Joaquin County Children’s Services Coordinating Commission, San Joaquin County Human Trafficking Task Force, San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women and the California Alliance of Child and Family Services. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gomez is a Democrat.
CalPERS Special Retired Member Board Election Underway as Voting Begins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – CalPERS retired members can expect a blue envelope that contains their ballot for the special board election in their mailboxes in the next few days. The special election is for one vacant retiree seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration. Nominees for the position are Tim...
California Allocates More Than $2.2 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure
SAN JOSÉ — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
The Commission wins a significant legal victory for protecting public health and safety against a former oil operator.
Sacramento, Calif.— This week, the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware released its opinion in the matter of Eugene Davis v. State of California, finding entirely in the Commission’s and the state’s favor. The Plaintiff in this case, the trustee of the Venoco Liquidating Trust, sought...
Caltrans District 10 Broadband Middle Mile Upcoming Projects
Interested in Bidding on, or Working as a Subcontractor on Broadband Middle Mile Network Projects?. Look for these Upcoming Broadband Middle Mile Projects, from Caltrans District 10. (Scheduled to advertise anytime during September 2022 through January 2023) 10-1P270 Alpine County Broadband Middle Mile Network (BBMMN) Installation Project (A&E) Project Description:...
August 23, 2022 Meeting Highlights
The August Commission meeting was held in person (at the Port of San Diego) and virtually. Joe Stuyvesant, the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Port, welcomed the Commission and noted the long-standing collaborative partnership with the Commission and the importance of the Commission’s visit. The Port also hosted the Commission on a tour of Pepper Park in National City and the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal. The staff reports and comment letters associated with the meeting are available on the Commission’s website. The Executive Officer’s Report has additional information about an array of initiatives and projects the Commission is leading or involved in. Below are highlights from the August meeting.
Green schools NOW; part 3 of SFV checks; SF/Burbank watering ban & MORE
Today I am sharing an opinion piece co-written with former Assemblymember Cindy Montañez of San Fernando, now CEO of TreePeople, an environmental advocacy group. We are asking lawmakers to support greener schoolyards for a more sustainable future by Aug. 31, and will update you on how successful we were in a future edition of Heart of the Valley.
In Los Angeles, Governor Newsom Announces $694 Million in Homekey Awards to Create More than 2,500 New Homeless Housing Units Statewide
Since its launch in 2020, Homekey has funded the creation of more than 12,500 homes for people exiting homelessness by purchasing hotels, motels and other buildings. LOS ANGELES – Alongside state and local leaders at a new Homekey project in Los Angeles preparing to welcome tenants, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the award of $694 million for 35 projects that will create more than 2,500 new units in 19 communities throughout the state. In total, including today’s announcement, California’s nation-leading Homekey program has funded more than 200 projects statewide – creating more than 12,500 permanent and interim homes for people exiting homelessness.
