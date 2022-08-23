Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
MLB・
Fan gets absolutely destroyed by security after running on field during Mets-Yankees at Yankee Stadium
The New York Mets weren’t the only ones who were taken down in the Bronx Monday night. During that evening’s matchup between the Yankees and the Mets, an audacious fan left his seat and tried to run all over the field. It did not go according to his plans, though, as he was quickly tackled […] The post Fan gets absolutely destroyed by security after running on field during Mets-Yankees at Yankee Stadium appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi's RBI single helps Yankees hold off Mets
Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI single with one out in the seventh inning, Wandy Peralta retired Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded in the ninth and the host New York Yankees hung on for a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets Tuesday night to earn a season split of the Subway Series.
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022
The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees pitcher Zack Britton begins rehab assignment
New York Yankees left-handed reliever Zack Britton begins a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Wednesday. Britton is scheduled
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom climbs, Aaron Judge on top
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
