ClutchPoints

Fan gets absolutely destroyed by security after running on field during Mets-Yankees at Yankee Stadium

The New York Mets weren’t the only ones who were taken down in the Bronx Monday night. During that evening’s matchup between the Yankees and the Mets, an audacious fan left his seat and tried to run all over the field. It did not go according to his plans, though, as he was quickly tackled […] The post Fan gets absolutely destroyed by security after running on field during Mets-Yankees at Yankee Stadium appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Andrew Benintendi's RBI single helps Yankees hold off Mets

Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI single with one out in the seventh inning, Wandy Peralta retired Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded in the ninth and the host New York Yankees hung on for a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets Tuesday night to earn a season split of the Subway Series.
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
