Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rays’ JT Chargois to make first career start as opener vs. Red Sox
BOSTON — The Rays are looking to extend their winning streak to a season-high seven games tonight when they take on the Red Sox, weather permitting. The Rays have won six straight, matching their longest such streak of the year, and 11 of 13 overall to improve to a season-best 14 games over .500 at 69-55.
At US Open, complaints about the ball before 1st one struck
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff’s father sometimes will tweak her racket, and the 18-year-old American never notices. But a variation in the tennis balls, like there is between the ones used by women and men at the U.S. Open, is another story. “Yeah, I can definitely tell there’s a difference,” Gauff said. And some of the other top women in the game are pretty annoyed by the discrepancy.
Bills' investigation of Araiza didn't include alleged victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall said Friday the NFL team has not contacted him for details despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.” Dan Gilleon said he has not heard from team officials since first informing them of the allegations against Bills punter Matt Araiza in late July, when he says he had a phone conversation with team counsel Kathryn D’Angelo. “She seemed like she was concerned. She says she’ll get back to me, and then she never did,” said Gilleon, who posted and then deleted a screenshot on social media of the email he says he sent to D’Angelo. “I even followed up and said, `Hey, you guys haven’t talked to me and called me back like you said you would.′ And they just ignored that, too.” The Bills declined multiple requests for comment Friday, a day after issuing a short statement saying they were aware of the allegations and had conducted their own investigation.
Comments / 0