Gary L. Skon, 77, of Pittsville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after struggling with COPD for years. In the same way he dealt with all experiences in life, Gary managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. In his final days, he was surrounded by his family, who he adored more than anything else in the world.

PITTSVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO