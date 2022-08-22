Read full article on original website
SPASH Tennis Splits with Rhinelander, Hudson
STEVENS POINT – 7, Rhinelander – 0 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Tori Riopel, Rhinelander, 6-2 , 6-0 No. 2 – Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT def. Kelsey Winter, Rhinelander, 6-2 , 6-0 No. 3 – Addison Jandrain, STEVENS POINT def. Shayla Coppenger,...
Rapids Runs Past Stoughton
Wisconsin Rapids ran past Stoughton to improve to 1-1 on the season, gaining a 42-13 win Thursday evening. Wisconsin Rapids collected 344 yards of offense, all on the ground. Teal Lucas led the Red Raiders with 130 yards rushing. Caeden Saeger added 129 yards. Lucas had touchdown runs of 4,...
Pittsville Volleyball Goes 2-1 at Nekoosa Invite
Kills: Reece Grimm – 22 Brooke Grossman & Brynn Friday – 8 Assists: Brooke Grossman – 33 — Blocks: Brynn Friday- 4 Aces: Reese Grimm – 7 — Digs: Kaylee Jacobson – 26 Reese Grimm – 20 We played some really good...
Mosinee Takes Second at Volleyball Invite
Merrill 2-1, Altoona 2-1, Mosinee 2-1, Markesan 0-3 Mosinee defeated Markesan 25-18, 25-22 Mosinee defeated Altoona 25-16, 28-30, 15-13 Merrill defeated Mosinee 26-24, 25-21 Mosinee leaders:. MaKayla Weisner 22 kills. Maggie Woller 16 kills. Malina Carattini 12 kills, 4 blocks. Alexis Jonas 10 kills, 50 assists, 6 aces, 19 digs.
Colby Hornets Volleyball Season Preview
We are returning six varsity players, which helps us in playing experience but with the shift in offense and defense strategies, everyone is learning a new system which will take time but should elevate the team as a whole. Key newcomers:. We have a few very talented underclassmen that show...
SPASH Shuts Out River Falls
STEVENS POINT – 7, RIVER FALLS – 0 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Elizabeth Lemke, RIVER FALLS, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 – Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT def. Ellie Mikla, RIVER FALLS, 6-2 , 6-0 No. 3 – Addison Jandrain, STEVENS POINT...
Stratford Football Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, August 14 to August 20
Voting for the OnFocus Team of the Week, August 14 to August 20 saw area fans come out in big numbers as the contest returned to start the 2022-23 schoolyear. Taking the title as OnFocus Team of the Week, August 14 to August 20 was Stratford Football with 244 votes.
Owen-Withee Blackhawks Volleyball Schedule
Scrimmage 08-22-22 4:00PM Thorp Away vs. Thorp, Abbotsford, Cadott, Colby, Cornell, Flambeau, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe, Stratford Thorp High School. Triangular 08-25-22 5:00PM Thorp Away vs. Thorp, Gilman Thorp High School. Match 09-13-22 7:15PM Owen-Withee Spencer Owen-Withee High School. Quad 09-15-22 5:00PM Auburndale.. Away vs. Auburndale.., Cornell, Elcho Auburndale High School.
Columbus Boys Soccer Thumps Nekoosa in Season Opener
Columbus defeated Nekoosa in their boys soccer season opener. 02:56 Grant Olson (Charlie Moore) 09:17 Grant Olson (Nathan Nemitz) 20:45 Alex Edwards (Charlie Moore) 23:39 Alex Edwards (Grant Olson) 25:42 Charlie Moore (unassisted) 51:53 Alex Edwards (Mira Torbey) Lucas Kreklau had the shutout in goal for Columbus with 1 save.
Owen-Withee Blackhawks Football Season Preview
Coaching staff – TERRY LAUBE, STEVE KADOLPH, JEFF STRZOK, ALBERT GOERLITZ, ZACH FEIND, CALEB GREEN, JEFF GRESCHNER, JASON LENZ. Offense: key returning players - QB – LOGAN AMACHER, RB – COLIN DALLMAN, RB – TREYTON TESSMER, TE – RYAN NELSON, TE – LUKE RASMUSSEN, C – BEN HEGGEMEIER, G – CONNOR SIMINGTON, G – NATHAN ZARINS.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Volleyball Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Volleyball Season Preview. Honestly, I really can’t tell right now. We are so different from last season and we have a lot to work on. Definitely a rebuilding year for our entire program. Keys to your success this season:. Being coachable, working hard, staying focused (many...
Amherst Falcons Volleyball Schedule
Payton Jastromski – Libero – Her focus on the sport and her position have been outstanding! She practices so hard and takes every opportunity she can to play the sport and get better. Sara Breed – her hitting on Right Side has really improved! She again is another...
Merrill Bluejays Boys Soccer Season Preview
Coaching staff: Ryan Schroder – Head Coach – 2nd year, Zach Asmundsen – Asst coach – 2nd year, Bryan Schroder – Asst Coach – 1st year, former boys head coach from 2002-2008. Conference outlook: We’re a division III team playing in the WI Valley...
Loyal Greyhounds Volleyball Season Preview
Aspen Hagen- Middle Hitter (Senior) Anna Lindner- Middle Hitter (Senior) Mya Rueth- Libero (Junior) Molly Zvolena- Outside Hitter (Sophomore) Autumn Zvolena- Right Side Hitter (Sophomore) Addysen Wolf- Outside Hitter (Freshman) Conference outlook. We are a young team this year, but we also have a lot of talented players who want...
Festival Foods’ Brat Stands Help 31+ Local Nonprofits This Summer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The brat stand at Festival Foods has been a longtime staple in the Marshfield community – and throughout the state at Festival locations. Nearly 450 separate nonprofits have utilized Festival Foods’ Brat Stands in 2022 alone. So far, 31 nonprofits have hosted a stand in Marshfield – totaling 70 separate Brat Stand fundraisers this year at the Marshfield location.
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
Obituary for Ruth Stelzer
Ruth E. Stelzer, 103, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Auburndale, with Rev. Mark Lundgren officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Thursday at Martens/Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and from 10:00 am until service time on Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Suspects Sought in Furniture Scam
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On August 24, Marshfield Police Department officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield, WI and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On August 23, the individuals had purchased $15,054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white...
Search Warrant Executed at Stratford Business
STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Stratford business “Kuyoth’s Klassics” today. There was heavy police presence at the location throughout the day Thursday, with officers seen removing papers and other items from various buildings associated with the business. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office personnel were also on-scene.
Obituary for Gary Skon
Gary L. Skon, 77, of Pittsville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after struggling with COPD for years. In the same way he dealt with all experiences in life, Gary managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. In his final days, he was surrounded by his family, who he adored more than anything else in the world.
