Kidnapping, robbery reported on UAlbany campus

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — University Police at UAlbany are investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. Monday near the I-90 entrance of the Uptown Campus.

Police said a couple pulled onto campus to tend to a flat tire when two males approached them. One suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings. The suspects reportedly left the scene after taking a young child from the couple’s car.

While on the phone with 911, the couple said they were following the suspects’ vehicle before the suspects stopped, placed the child on the side of the road, and drove away. The couple picked up the child and continued to follow the suspects’ vehicle for a short distance before pulling over and waiting on police to arrive.

They described the suspected vehicle as a silver sedan, possibly an Infiniti or Lexus. They then refused to cooperate further and left the scene, police said.

Police do not believe anyone involved is associated with the University at Albany nor do they believe there is any ongoing danger to the campus. Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police Department at 518-442-3131.

Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers

New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
COXSACKIE, NY
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson.

Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.
SAUGERTIES, NY
