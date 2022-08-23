Read full article on original website
Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
American Red Cross urges residents to prepare for emergencies now
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Powerful climate-driven emergencies are happening more than ever before, and the Red Cross of Southern Nevada wants to make sure everyone is prepared. With National Preparedness Month starting next week, officials reminding everyone the time to get ready for future emergencies is now!. According to...
Nevada Battle of the Badges Competition Bats to Strike Out Critical Blood Shortages
The 6th Annual Reno Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was held at Greater Nevada Field the past two days where local law enforcement, fire protection and other city and county agencies came together to see who can donate the most blood for a good cause. The annual blood drive...
YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over two dozen local residents received free dental services on national Smile Generation Serve Day. Every year clinicians around the country donate dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday Sahara Modern Dentistry partnered with several non-profit organizations like Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program, Dress for Success, The Freedom...
School in need of P.E. supplies surprised with donations from Aces, local health providers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One CCSD school in need of P.E. supplies got a huge surprise from the Las Vegas Aces and two healthcare groups on Thursday. Students at C. C. Ronnow Elementary were pumped to see the Ace’s mascot, Bucket$, as well as Team President Nikki Fargas.
Phase two of homeless shelter resource center to be completed later this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas is providing an update regarding the ongoing renovations to one local homeless shelter. In an update, the city says that phase two construction is expected to be completed late this year. The expansion includes pet kennels, laundry services, additional showers,...
'We built a house of cards:' Deal or not, Colorado River states stare down major cuts
This week’s Indy Environment is focused on the ongoing interstate negotiations to cut Colorado River water use and stabilize Lake Mead. The post 'We built a house of cards:' Deal or not, Colorado River states stare down major cuts appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
Over 3M people will live in Southern Nevada by 2060, UNLV study shows
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A million more people will live in Southern Nevada by 2060, according to a UNLV study, which sends a message to valley leaders to plan for decades to come. The study comes from the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, which has been doing...
Trash services for unincorporated Clark County customers will soon change
For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming to trash services. Effective Sept. 1, Republic Services' residential customers will see cut-backs in their trash services.
Gov. Sisolak tours Lake Mead, announces new water committee for conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak visited the Lake Mead area on Wednesday to better understand Southern Nevada's water situation and to announce a new committee to help bolster the area’s water-saving efforts. He and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee toured the newest low lake level pumping...
Nevada governor announces new water committee to address water shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak is creating a new water committee that will look at how to use federal drought relief funds from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. “They can help us best understand where we can most conserve, where we can most invest our dollars...
Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man
ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
Nevada DMV working to solve ‘hiccups’ after appointment-only switch
On Thursday morning, lines were forming outside of the DMV in Spring Valley. People claimed they did not know about the appointment-only policy.
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
Nevada State Treasurer files legislation to create student loan repayment program for underserved communities
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a bill draft request to establish a student loan repayment program for women’s health care professionals in underserved communities. The draft request will be for the 2023 Legislation Session. The legislation is the result of a number...
‘There are a lot of dogs in bad condition,’ Officials work to examine 300 dogs in Amargosa Valley outside Las Vegas
Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County.
Spirit Airlines to host flight attendant hiring event ahead of 20th Anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spirit Airlines is looking to fill over 200 locally based flight attendant positions during an upcoming job fair in Las Vegas. The event will be held on Thursday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Corporate Convention Center, located inside The Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
