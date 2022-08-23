ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Current

Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

American Red Cross urges residents to prepare for emergencies now

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Powerful climate-driven emergencies are happening more than ever before, and the Red Cross of Southern Nevada wants to make sure everyone is prepared. With National Preparedness Month starting next week, officials reminding everyone the time to get ready for future emergencies is now!. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over two dozen local residents received free dental services on national Smile Generation Serve Day. Every year clinicians around the country donate dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday Sahara Modern Dentistry partnered with several non-profit organizations like Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program, Dress for Success, The Freedom...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
98.3 The Snake

Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man

ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
LAS VEGAS, NV

