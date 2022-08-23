One hospitalized after Fairfield police shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was taken to a local hospital following a police shooting, according to a from Fairfield Police.
Police believe there is no threat to the public at this time. Investigators are on scene near Central Way and Commerce Street, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
