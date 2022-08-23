ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

One hospitalized after Fairfield police shooting

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04giIK_0hRI6qjK00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was taken to a local hospital following a police shooting, according to a from Fairfield Police.

PHOTOS: Illegal hash oil lab causes garage explosion in Santa Rosa

Police believe there is no threat to the public at this time. Investigators are on scene near Central Way and Commerce Street, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Novato police arrest man on suspicion of burglaries

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Novato arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property Friday, the department announced. Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Roblar Drive after getting a report of a possible burglary in progress. The caller said a man could be seen hopping […]
NOVATO, CA
FOX40

Repeat bank robber arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, A Rio Vista man attempted to rob a bank in Fairfield for at least the second time using the same method, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 10:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the bank that a man had given them a note demanding money, according to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam

VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CA
Sports
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

4 wounded in Oakland shootings since Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Three men and a female victim suffered wounds in separate shootings since Sunday in Oakland, police said. The latest shooting occurred at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system, and someone called to say a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy