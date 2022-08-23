Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer kicks off 50th season in primetime showdown with No. 1 Clemson
Seemingly year after year, Indiana men’s soccer embarks on a daunting regular season path in hopes of making the College Cup. This year is certainly no different, as the Hoosiers’ pursuit for a ninth championship will lead off with the reigning national champions — the no.-1 ranked Clemson University Tigers.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer unable to capitalize offensively in 0-0 draw versus Ball State
The Indiana women’s soccer team opened its home campaign and third game of the season against Ball State University with the same result as its first two contests: a 0-0 draw. Thursday marked the first time this season Indiana outshot its opponent after recording three and five shots against...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s volleyball season begins Friday despite unanswered questions about Steve Aird
Over three months ago, the Indiana Daily Student published an investigation on Indiana volleyball head coach Steve Aird, detailing a program built around punishment, rife with mental abuse and where players say mental health concerns were regularly dismissed. Ahead of Indiana’s season opener Friday and despite four of IU's volleyball...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer welcomes Ball State for home opener Thursday
Coming off of two scoreless draws to open the 2022 season, Indiana women’s soccer returns to Bloomington for its home opener against Ball State University on Thursday night. Ball State also began its season on the road for the first two games and is 0-1-1, losing 0-3 to the University of Kentucky last Thursday, followed by a 0-0 result against Queens University of Charlotte on Sunday. Queens began its transition from Division II to Division I just this year.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer stumbles in preseason exhibitions, newcomers adjust ahead of Clemson clash
Over its 49-year history, the Indiana men’s soccer program has distanced itself from mediocrity by constantly building on its winning culture through demanding expectations. Head coach Todd Yeagley’s pursuit of near-perfection on the pitch — and a ninth national championship — has been most evident in the Hoosiers’ grueling schedule year after year. Appearances in 35 consecutive NCAA Tournaments don’t come from looking ahead to the usual title challengers and emerging threats in the Big Ten. Beforehand, the Hoosiers must test themselves on a national scale.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball guard Xavier Johnson pleads guilty to reckless driving charge
Indiana men’s basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge August 23 after he was arrested and charged April 3, according to court documents. Johnson was initially arrested for both resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, but his charges for the former have now been dismissed.
Indiana Daily Student
Faculty and guest speakers to hold Abortion Access Teach-In this Friday
IU faculty and staff will host an Abortion Access Teach-In from noon-1:30 p.m. Friday in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and educate the IU community about the state’s zero-week abortion ban, as well as options for full reproductive healthcare access in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
IU Student Government to provide free emergency contraceptives
Indiana University Student Government will be covering the cost of emergency contraceptives for all IU-Bloomington students through the 2022-2023 school year, stated in an online statement. Students in need of Plan B can go directly to the pharmacy located in the Student Health Center and pick it up free of...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Student Government optimistic about IU’s plans to address climate change concerns
IU Student Government wants to ride the momentum of last year to continue putting pressure on IU’s administration to address climate change. Last year, pressure from local environmental advocacy groups lead to the formation of a climate action planning committee at IU. “If IU wants to say that they...
Indiana Daily Student
Orbit Room rock event to donate proceeds to local abortion resources
Punk rock band SYZYGY, pop rock band The Matriarch and folk rock band The Croakes will perform at 7 p.m. August 27 at the Orbit Room. There is a $5 cover cost, and all money will be donated to local abortion resources. The event will be held for people ages...
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC combats transportation issues, bus driver shortage with cash incentives
A bus failed to pick up Kimberly Harding’s granddaughter, a fifth grader at Fairview Elementary, for the first three days of school. Harding took her daughters on a trip to California in August, leaving the child’s stepfather to get her on the bus. Like many parents, he needed to leave for work prior to bus pickup. As a result, when the family received word from their child that the bus never arrived, they could only instruct her to go back inside the house alone and lock the door.
Comments / 0