MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a large homeless encampment, among other charges.Anthony Abari, 41, and Kevin Green, 38, were convicted in January of multiple counts related to fentanyl-laced heroin trafficking conspiracy and illegally possessing a firearm.According to court documents, Abari and Relondo Hall, 27, would stop at a homeless encampment on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, sometimes daily, to distribute drugs they had obtained from Green.In January 2019, during a search warrant, police found Abari with 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, a gun, and two phones connecting him to drug dealing. While executing a search warrant in April 2019, officers found Abari in a basement, where they recovered 20 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin. In another search, police seized 298 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl belonging to Green, who had been supplying Abari and others the drugs from at least December 2018 to July 2019.Abari was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

