Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56, was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
Single-punch death perpetrator found not guilty of manslaughter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with throwing a single punch that led to the death of another was found guilty of assault charges and not guilty of manslaughter. In a trial that began on Aug. 16, a jury found Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, guilty of fifth-degree assault after charges alleged in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Man Dies By Suicide In Eden Prairie Center, Mall Goes On Lockdown
The Eden Prairie Center mall was placed on lockdown on Monday after a man, according to investigators, shot and killed himself. On a complaint of a gun fired, Eden Prairie police officers were sent to the Scheels shop at the mall just before 7:30 p.m. One male was discovered deceased...
Man charged after allegedly attacking Mystic Lake Casino security with two-by-four
Police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked security workers with two large pieces of wood at Mystic Lake Casino on Saturday, Aug. 13. Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake was charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint.
Eli Hart's father sues Dakota County for wrongful death
MINNEAPOLIS — Ever since the murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart in May, allegedly at the hands of his own mother, many have wondered why the court system returned the boy to Julissa Thaler's care. Now, Eli's father Tory Hart is suing Dakota County and three workers, claiming that they...
Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin moved to Arizona federal prison
(KSTP) – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved to federal custody on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Chauvin was picked up by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning at the Oak Park Heights state prison. According to Minnesota District’s Chief Deputy Michael Fuller, Chauvin is being moved...
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
Man sentenced to 20 years for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a large homeless encampment, among other charges.Anthony Abari, 41, and Kevin Green, 38, were convicted in January of multiple counts related to fentanyl-laced heroin trafficking conspiracy and illegally possessing a firearm.According to court documents, Abari and Relondo Hall, 27, would stop at a homeless encampment on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, sometimes daily, to distribute drugs they had obtained from Green.In January 2019, during a search warrant, police found Abari with 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, a gun, and two phones connecting him to drug dealing. While executing a search warrant in April 2019, officers found Abari in a basement, where they recovered 20 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin. In another search, police seized 298 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl belonging to Green, who had been supplying Abari and others the drugs from at least December 2018 to July 2019.Abari was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees
The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death. Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in...
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
Pine Island man facing several charges from weekend standoff
(ABC 6 News) - A Pine Island man is facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island last Saturday that triggered a shelter-in-place for the area. Michael Steven Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Floyd when police approached him for allegedly using a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis
A key witness who was with George Floyd on the day he died has informed the court that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. The Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office filed a notice Wednesday on behalf of Morries Lester Hall,...
Authorities locate mother of infant girl found at MSP Airport
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman "in crisis" who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian. According to airport officials, the woman and child were taken to separate medical facilities for medical evaluation, and the child was taken into custody of...
