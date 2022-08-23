ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

5NEWS

Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Atlanta Daily World

Sheriff’s deputies suspended after violent video goes viral (video)

A video went viral of three Arkansas law enforcement officers two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer pinned and viciously beat 27-year-old outside of a convenience story after receiving complaints that a 27-year-old white man was being disruptive in the store. The officers are caught on...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
KTLO

Murder charge filed in Franklin County body case

Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday on theft charges related to the homicide.
FORT SMITH, AR
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
MULBERRY, AR
5NEWS

Police: 55-year-old in Poteau possibly killed in self-defense

POTEAU, Okla. — Poteau police officers were called to a home on Vista Grande after a report of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 23. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Leslie Dave Edwards dead in the home. Poteau police said Edwards had been shot. Poteau Police...
POTEAU, OK
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
5NEWS

What we know about the use of force laws for police

ARKANSAS, USA — As investigations continue into the actions caught on video showing three Arkansas officers beat up a man during an arrest in Mulberry, 5NEWS looked into the use of force laws and spoke to officials. According to the National Conference of State Legislature, at least 25 states...
MULBERRY, AR
5NEWS

Superintendent for the Lamar School District steps down

LAMAR, Arkansas — The superintendent of the Lamar School District in Johnson County is stepping down. Attorney Joey McCutchen confirmed the news by saying the school board accepted superintendent Jay Holland's resignation. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the school board held a special board meeting to address the resignation. This...
LAMAR, AR
