Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
Consequences, Please: Justice Department Investigating 3 Arkansas Cops Seen Violently Beating Man In Viral Video
Justice Department and U.S. Attorney General’s office investigating 3 Arkansas cops for beating man severely
Two more Arkansans speak out about Crawford Co. deputy’s use of excessive force prior to viral video
An Arkansas man and woman come forward, alleging excessive force by the deputy recently seen in a video beating a man in Crawford County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Daily World
Sheriff’s deputies suspended after violent video goes viral (video)
A video went viral of three Arkansas law enforcement officers two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer pinned and viciously beat 27-year-old outside of a convenience story after receiving complaints that a 27-year-old white man was being disruptive in the store. The officers are caught on...
KTLO
Murder charge filed in Franklin County body case
Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday on theft charges related to the homicide.
KHBS
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
Arkansas officials respond to the viral video of officers beating man
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A video circulating online of three officers beating a man has led to two Crawford County deputies being suspended and a Mulberry police officer being placed on administrative leave. On Sunday, Aug. 21, the video garnered outrage after the three law enforcement officers are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
Police: 55-year-old in Poteau possibly killed in self-defense
POTEAU, Okla. — Poteau police officers were called to a home on Vista Grande after a report of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 23. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Leslie Dave Edwards dead in the home. Poteau police said Edwards had been shot. Poteau Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Video of violent arrest in Arkansas sparks outrage, investigation into use of force underway
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies were suspended and a Mulberry Police Officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of the suspect, allegedly using excessive...
KHBS
Fort Smith police release new surveillance images in search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police released new surveillance images from a deadly hit-and-run. They hope the public may be able to recognize something in the images that could lead to an arrest. Scroll down to see the new images, followed by the article with information. “We want...
Slate
What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video
A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake, Washington County sheriff says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies found human remains floating in Beaver Lake under the Highway 412 Bridge on Monday, Aug. 22. Sheriff Tim Helder said in a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that at 1:45 p.m., a caller reported they...
What we know about the use of force laws for police
ARKANSAS, USA — As investigations continue into the actions caught on video showing three Arkansas officers beat up a man during an arrest in Mulberry, 5NEWS looked into the use of force laws and spoke to officials. According to the National Conference of State Legislature, at least 25 states...
Superintendent for the Lamar School District steps down
LAMAR, Arkansas — The superintendent of the Lamar School District in Johnson County is stepping down. Attorney Joey McCutchen confirmed the news by saying the school board accepted superintendent Jay Holland's resignation. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the school board held a special board meeting to address the resignation. This...
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from prison
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Joe Exotic became a household name when Americans were staying home to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus. Netflix came out with the popular docuseries show "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." It follows the story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage a.k.a "Joe Exotic" who kept...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 2