Tallahassee, FL

famunews.com

FAMU To Unveil Plaque to Honor 57 Original Law School Graduates

ORLANDO, Fla – Florida A&M University will unveil a plaque honoring the 57 original College of Law graduates at 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022. The unveiling will take place on the north end of the Coleman Library building on the Tallahassee campus, home of the original law school, which operated from 1951 until 1968. Among the graduates of the original law school are former judges, a former U.S. congressman, a former Florida Secretary of State, a former state senator, and other dignitaries. Former state Senator Arthenia Joyner is one the last surviving original graduates.
ORLANDO, FL
wtxl.com

Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV's capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we've been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron. A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven't known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers. He's also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year. This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat

David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
carolinablitz.com

UNC to Host Series of Events Surrounding HBCU Celebration Game vs. FAMU

The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University will play in the HBCU Celebration Game to open the 2022 football season on Saturday, Aug. 27. While a number of events and recognitions have already been announced, organizers continue to add elements to an exciting weekend focused on celebrating historically black colleges and universities.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCTV

Leon County Library Lecture Series to Focus on the Value of Building Professional Connections

Sponsored - On Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m., Leon County Government is hosting the next installment of its Library Lectures Series titled "Building Connections: Networking, Apprenticing, and Mentoring in the Workforce." The program, hosted at the downtown Main Library (200 West Park Avenue), will feature a panel of local experts in an engaging and interactive panel discussion about the value of building meaningful professional connections that have the power to take a career to the next level.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Building Connections: Networking, Apprenticing, and Mentoring in the Workforce

Sponsored - Join Leon County Government for an engaging and interactive panel discussion about the value of building meaningful professional connections that have the power to take your career to the next level. Utilizing their own experiences as both mentors and mentees, a panel of local experts will discuss how networking, apprenticing, and mentoring can create effective and lasting professional relationships.
LEON COUNTY, FL

