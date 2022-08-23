Read full article on original website
famunews.com
FAMU To Unveil Plaque to Honor 57 Original Law School Graduates
ORLANDO, Fla – Florida A&M University will unveil a plaque honoring the 57 original College of Law graduates at 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022. The unveiling will take place on the north end of the Coleman Library building on the Tallahassee campus, home of the original law school, which operated from 1951 until 1968. Among the graduates of the original law school are former judges, a former U.S. congressman, a former Florida Secretary of State, a former state senator, and other dignitaries. Former state Senator Arthenia Joyner is one the last surviving original graduates.
wtxl.com
Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
WCTV
Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
WCTV
New “Fully Booked” project unveiled outside Eastside Branch Library
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon county unveiled a new project Thursday integrating art, nature and literature. It’s called the “Fully Booked” project, and it’s set up at Pedrick Pond outside the Eastside branch library. It features a “Wander and Wonder” trail, where pages of a children’s...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate David O’Keefe Headed to General Election in District 5
David O’Keefe, Leon County Commission candidate for District 5, finished ahead of his three opponents after the votes were tallied from Tuesday’s primary election with 27.4% of the vote. O’Keefe will face Paula DeBoles-Johnson, who finished with 26.0% of the vote. Candidates Dustin Rivest (23.9%) and Jay...
Tallahassee, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Florida State High School football team will have a game with Leon High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Chiles High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
WCTV
FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we’ve been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron. A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven’t known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.
Crosswalk plans for Velda Dairy Rd. offer parents relief
County and city leaders are working to improve safety on the busy road near Desoto Trails Elementary School.
WCTV
Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers. He’s also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year. This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
carolinablitz.com
UNC to Host Series of Events Surrounding HBCU Celebration Game vs. FAMU
The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University will play in the HBCU Celebration Game to open the 2022 football season on Saturday, Aug. 27. While a number of events and recognitions have already been announced, organizers continue to add elements to an exciting weekend focused on celebrating historically black colleges and universities.
A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community
A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.
WCTV
Race for second place in Leon County Commission contest set to go to a recount
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission, District 2, which will trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley. With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place with 880...
Florida A&M ready to "hit someone else" as date with North Carolina approaches
Saturday is going to be a special night in Chapel Hill when the North Carolina football team hosts Florida A&M, and head football coach Mack Brown has made sure of it.
WCTV
Leon County Library Lecture Series to Focus on the Value of Building Professional Connections
Sponsored - On Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m., Leon County Government is hosting the next installment of its Library Lectures Series titled “Building Connections: Networking, Apprenticing, and Mentoring in the Workforce.” The program, hosted at the downtown Main Library (200 West Park Avenue), will feature a panel of local experts in an engaging and interactive panel discussion about the value of building meaningful professional connections that have the power to take a career to the next level.
Addressing period poverty in Leon County
21% of women in Leon County live at or below the poverty level. This means they may not be able to afford menstrual products.
WCTV
Building Connections: Networking, Apprenticing, and Mentoring in the Workforce
Sponsored - Join Leon County Government for an engaging and interactive panel discussion about the value of building meaningful professional connections that have the power to take your career to the next level. Utilizing their own experiences as both mentors and mentees, a panel of local experts will discuss how networking, apprenticing, and mentoring can create effective and lasting professional relationships.
