Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
It could be days before a winner is determined in tight St. Johns County Commission race
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Too close to call. The results in a St. Johns County Commission race are so tight, a recount might be necessary. Incumbent Jeremiah Blocker has 49.75 percent of the vote and Krista Keating-Joseph barely took the lead with 50.25 percent. "I felt I could...
First Coast News
Concerns of over development in St. Johns County appear to have impacted election results
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It appears voters took their concerns about St. Johns County growing too fast to the voting booth Tuesday. In the race for County Commissioner, District 4, Krista Keating-Joseph is leading the race against incumbent Jeremiah Blocker, but just barely. Keating-Joseph ended the night with...
DeSantis, Rubio hit the campaign trail with event at Jacksonville’s Diamond D Ranch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After facing no opposition in the 2022 Florida Primary Election, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio brought their campaigns to Jacksonville on Wednesday night. The Republicans called their event the “Keep Florida Free Tour.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Aaron Bean, who...
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
'Let the children read': Parents of St. Johns County School students fight to keep books on classroom shelves
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The books can stay on the shelves but only for some students. The St. Johns County School Board met Thursday in response to a complaint from a parent to discuss whether to remove eight books from library shelves in St. Johns County:. Thirteen Reasons Why...
St. Johns County couple finds out the hard way that conservation land doesn't always stay conservation land
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When you hear that a tract of land is conservation land, most people think it will be preserved forever. That's what Matthew and Miranda O'Brien thought. "We initially chose this site because of the preserve, we love the view," Matthew O'Brien told First Coast...
904happyhour.com
New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
RELATED PEOPLE
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
Thousands of Florida homeowners will have to hunt for new insurance policies soon, per report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) Another insurance company is reportedly pulling out of Florida, which will force homeowners to find new coverage once their policy expires. The Insurance Journal reports that United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (UPC) has filed plans of withdrawal...
Margaritaville hotel coming to Beachwalk in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Margaritaville hotel will be one of the next projects coming to Beachwalk in St. Johns County. The Beachwalk community is located near Jacksonville at 100 Beachwalk Club Drive, just off County Road 210. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
First Coast Voting Guide 2022 | What you need to know about elections in your area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) It's officially election season across the First Coast, and depending on where you live, you could potentially be voting in quite a few races. You may be voting for a new sheriff, judge, school board member or deciding...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 5