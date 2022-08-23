Read full article on original website
Kimberly D.
3d ago
so this happened 2 weeks ago and this is all the information they gathered for the public to help out? no pictures on these suspects either?
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide. According to state police, 18-year-old Mandon Watts fired several shots at a group of people earlier this month at Resurrection Cemetery in Fairfield Township. Watts was picked up earlier today by U.S. Marshals in...
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
Graffiti tagger who caused costly headaches in Downtown Easton faces 48 charges, cops say
A 20-year-old man with ties to Easton and the Bronx was charged Wednesday with 48 counts of criminal mischief after causing more than $3,500 in damage with graffiti tagging in the city’s Downtown, Easton police report in court papers. The man had been seen by witnesses and video cameras...
Road rage incident investigated in Lackawanna County
The investigation into shots fired during what is being described as a road rage incident continues. PA State Police were called to the area of Sandy Beach and Clifton Beach Roads in Clifton Township last evening. Police say two drivers had been arguing on the side of the road. One person was taken for treatment for a gunshot wound. No other information has yet been released.
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Drive-by shooting leads to warrants for two, police say
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department has warrants for two indivualds, 23-year-old Kylan Coombs, and 27-year-old Alexandra Hidalgo, following an attempted homicide. On August 7, there was a drive-by shooting on the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough, police say they want the...
Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
State police increasing DUI checkpoints in Wayne County
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced they would be increasing DUI checkpoints on various roadways within Wayne County. Honesdale state police said they will be adding DUI sobriety checkpoints and “DUI Roving patrols” from September 2 to September 4 to help prevent DUI crashes. Officials said of all annual crashes, a DUI crash […]
15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Man sentenced in hot oil assault in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time at least 15 months behind bars for an attack involving hot oil in Lackawanna County. Richard Charkowsky was sentenced Tuesday. Last year, he was frying potatoes at a home in Thornhurst Township. He offered some to the victim, who declined.
Missing Easton man found safe, police say
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man was found safe about a week after he went missing. Justin Little, 31, has been found, police said Wednesday morning. Officials did not elaborate on where or how he was found. He was reported missing last Wednesday, Aug. 17, and was last seen on...
Ex-Easton city revenue agent charged with altering family member’s utility bills, police say
A now former employee of the City of Easton is charged with theft of services after changing the amount a family member was billed for city utility services, police report. Jasmine A. Gracia-Vialet, 27, of the 2400 block of Blake Court in Bethlehem, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge Robert Weber on the single misdemeanor count and released on $1,000 unsecured bail, records show.
Man accused of hitting teen with pistol multiple times
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of hitting a teenager on the head with a pistol multiple times. Officials said they arrested Gage Kohut, age 18, for allegedly striking a juvenile male in the head with a piston multiple times. Investigators said the victim told officers […]
Body of missing man found in Luzerne County
State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Coroner called for crash that closed Route 248 in Lehigh Township
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office was called for a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248, a county 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com. The coroner’s office responds to incidents involving a death. Two people were taken by ambulance following the two-vehicle crash reported about 4:05 p.m., according to...
PSP searching for alleged allergy medicine thief
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are searching for an unknown suspect they say stole approximately $1203.11 of allergy medication on August 20. Officials said an unknown female suspect wearing a mask, black baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt, black pants, black sandals, and a large should bag entered a CVS Pharmacy in […]
Night out in Stroudsburg leads to rifle shot with intent to kill, police said
A Stroudsburg resident fired a rifle shot from a truck, attempting to kill a man with whom he was involved in a dispute in a bar, Stroud Area Regional Police said. Police said three Stroudsburg residents were charged with attempted homicide after the incident around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg.
