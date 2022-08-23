Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect wanted for hitting peace officer directing traffic with his car in N. Post Oak, police say
HPD said the officer was directing traffic when the suspect disregarded an order, took an illegal turn, and hit her as she tried to stop him.
2-year-old boy shot after getting hold of gun at park in northwest Houston, HPD says
The boy was with his father and multiple men at the park when one of them pulled out the gun and placed it on the table where the boy was able to grab it, police said.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
2 suspects arrested and charged with murder of 19-year-old killed in Dickinson in May
Authorities found the victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Dickinson Civic Pool on May 5.
cw39.com
Third Ward gang member sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in drive-by shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. Deandre Watson, 24, and three other members of the 100 Percent Third...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
Man wanted for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in SE and NW Houston, police say
The suspect reportedly approached each cashier with a knife, or rifle before demanding money from the register and fleeing in a white Hyundai SUV, according to police.
Popular Houston taco truck targeted by suspect with sawed-off shotgun: 'It's difficult'
This is not the only location the suspect has hit. The owner said he heard from other businesses who said they were robbed by the same guy.
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
Robbery suspect wanted after beating store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward, HPD says
Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the suspect beating the man until he falls to the ground. That's when the thief grabbed cash and cigarettes.
Click2Houston.com
Woman gunned down by man while sitting inside vehicle at gas station on Houston’s south side: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down while she was inside her vehicle on Houston’s south side Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Old Spanish...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
'Always in our care': Law enforcement show up to send off fallen officer's daughter to kindergarten
Eliza celebrated her 1st day of kindergarten backed by her dad's fellow officers and mounted patrol along with her brother Cooper who started 3rd grade.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
Child unharmed after being left on daycare bus in Pearland after drop-off time, police say
The child was apparently unharmed and was seen running around and playing once the police arrived.
Suspect arrested for shooting Domino's employee multiple times, Sugar Land police say
The cause of the shooting is still unknown, but in a previous report, police told ABC13 they believed it was "personal in nature."
Comments / 7