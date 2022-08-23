Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Exits after one pitch
McKay exited his start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday after throwing only one pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He's battled serious arm injuries across the last three seasons, which have greatly limited his workload. The Rays have not yet disclosed a reason for McKay's absence, but he is set to undergo an MRI on Friday.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent injury
France was removed from Thursday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. France appeared to be in pain after stretching to make the final out in the top of the second inning, and he was replaced at first base to begin the third frame. Prior to his departure, he went hitless in his lone at-bat. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Kelley spent a week in the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. However, he'll head back to the minors after Adrian Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Rico Garcia: Called up by Orioles
Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Garcia has been in the minors for the last month, and he's posted a 0.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 9.1 innings over five appearances at Norfolk following his demotion. He should be available as a middle reliever in the Orioles' bullpen after Louis Head was sent down Thursday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Sitting again Thursday
Walsh is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Walsh will remain on the bench for a second straight game. After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Mike Ford will replace him at first base and bat fourth in the series finale.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits with hamstring tightness
Moncada exited Thursday's game against the Orioles with tightness in his left hamstring. Moncada made a strong defensive play early on in the matchup, though he came up limping afterward. He managed to remain in the game for several innings but was ultimately lifted in the fifth inning. Given the number of lower-body injuries that Moncada has dealt with this season, this is a concerning development.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three
Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-run single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Still not starting
Moustakas (calf) isn't starting Thursday against the Phillies. Moustakas continues to deal with a left calf injury and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Donovan Solano will shift to first base while Kyle Farmer serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
