Mother of nine killed in El Cajon home; husband arrested

A mother of nine children was shot and killed in her El Cajon home early Monday, and her husband has been arrested, police said.

Officials released few details about the shooting, reported just after 5:30 a.m. in the family's home on Soma Place, a cul de sac off Greenfield Drive near Main Street.

Police and medics went to the home after receiving a call that a woman had been shot, and found the woman in a bedroom. She died at the scene.

The woman's husband and their nine children, ranging from 2 to 17 years old, were in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

"After an extensive investigation, detectives determined the woman was shot by her husband," police said. They initially identified him as Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Al Wari. A department spokesman later said investigators believe his last name is spelled Alrawi, which matches how it is spelled in jail booking records.

Police did not provide further information about what may have preceded the shooting or what led them to suspect Alrawi had shot his wife.

Alrawi, 45, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder. Online jail records did not indicate Monday evening what his bail might be, but did indicate that he could be arraigned Wednesday in El Cajon.

The woman's name was not released, pending her family's notification of her death.

Child Welfare Services is working to place the children, none of whom were physically harmed in the shooting, police said.

Police said Alrawi has no criminal history.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the incident call El Cajon police at (619) 579-3311. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org .

Updates :

6:09 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022 : This story was updated to note that El Cajon police said they believe the last name they initially gave for the husband was spelled incorrectly.



