This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Prince Asiel Ben Israel of Black Hebrew Israelites dies
Earlier this year, hundreds gathered along with leaders from the Shiloh Institute and the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest at the DuSable Museum to celebrate the long-time alliance between the Black and Jewish communities. These leaders also paid tribute to the life and legacy of Prince Asiel Ben Israel.
5mag.net
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert at Chicago's House of Hope aims to inspire, help others
This weekend some top names in the gospel world will be performing in Chicago.
AdWeek
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
Eater
Jewish Deli Legend Manny’s Marks 80 Years With New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
Manny’s, the legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli known for sating the hunger of generations of Chicagoans, will mark its 80th anniversary in late August with the launch of a brand new menu item: The 80, a sandwich that will for the first time in Manny’s history, feature smoked pastrami.
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
buckeyefirearms.org
When Seconds Count, the Police are Only Hours Away
After violent unrest and looting in 2020 that Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted had “spread like wildfire” throughout parts of Chicago, the mayor nonetheless “urged Chicagoans not to take matters into their own hands in this concealed carry state. ‘Do not pick up arms and try to be police. If there’s a problem, call 911,’ she said. ‘We will respond.’”
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 26½ years for murdering Macksantino Webb inside Howard CTA station
As a kid, Macksantino Webb’s family moved him from Englewood to Rogers Park so he would be away from the rampant violence on Chicago’s South Side. This month, a judge sentenced a man to more than 26 years in prison for murdering him inside the Howard CTA station.
Saint Sabina’s youth leader, Khalil White-El, 18, shot dead
He was described as polite, respectful to adults, and a good son who worked closely with Saint Sabina’s male mentoring program, but today he is just another statistic in Chicago’s seemingly never-ending gun violence, Father Michael L. Pfleger posted on his Facebook page. Dead is Khalil White-El, 18,...
blockclubchicago.org
School Supply Giveaway, Vaccines, Free Food And More Are Coming To South Chicago This Weekend
SOUTH CHICAGO — Community groups are partnering for a back-to-school giveaway this weekend in South Chicago. Neighbors can enjoy free food, music, a gaming truck, shop from local vendors and get resources from local organizations noon-6 p.m. Saturday at 8800-9000 S. Commercial Ave., according to a Facebook post. There...
ABC7 Chicago
Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison
CHICAGO -- Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, part of Chicago's most famous political family, has begun serving a four-month prison sentence for lying to banking regulators and filing false income tax returns in a case involving the failed Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport. The Bridgeport Democrat, who represented...
Chicago license plate No. 1, a 'holy grail' artifact, is up for auction
The stamped-aluminum plate from 1904, owned by late collector Lee Hartung of Glenview, bears the telltale number “1” and was issued well over a century ago to prominent lawyer and auto enthusiast Arthur J. Eddy.
This Queer Bolivian American Wants To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor
J Saxon swings a disco ball during a photo session with photographer and friend Sam Presser in Douglas Park in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 11, 2022. Saxon is dressed in a traditional Bolivian suit that they bought during a trip to Bolivia, where their mother was born. J Saxon was...
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
Austin Weekly News
Homan Square Foundation breaks ground on housing for people with disabilities
More affordable housing is coming to the West Side. Representatives with the Foundation for Homan Square, the nonprofit lender IFF, Soma Construction, and the Cook County Land Bank Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 18 at 3300-3308 W. Flournoy St. in the Homan Square neighborhood. Developers will build four...
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
Chicago Businessman Donates Staggering $1.6 Billion to Conservative Nonprofit
A Chicago businessman, who keeps a very low profile, has made the largest reported donation ever given to a political nonprofit, with the total amount far-exceeding $1 billion. Barre Seid, 90, just quietly donated $1.6 billion to a group led by the man that many credit with helping to populate...
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
Activists Take Over Former Weiss Hospital Parking Lot To Stop Controversial Apartment Development
UPTOWN — The site of a controversial Uptown apartment project is now the temporary home of neighbors and housing activists who are occupying the property in an effort to thwart the development. With work on the project seemingly imminent, neighbors and activists are occupying the former Weiss Hospital parking...
