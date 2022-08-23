ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5mag.net

House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
AdWeek

WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
Essence

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
buckeyefirearms.org

When Seconds Count, the Police are Only Hours Away

After violent unrest and looting in 2020 that Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted had “spread like wildfire” throughout parts of Chicago, the mayor nonetheless “urged Chicagoans not to take matters into their own hands in this concealed carry state. ‘Do not pick up arms and try to be police. If there’s a problem, call 911,’ she said. ‘We will respond.’”
ABC7 Chicago

Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison

CHICAGO -- Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, part of Chicago's most famous political family, has begun serving a four-month prison sentence for lying to banking regulators and filing false income tax returns in a case involving the failed Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport. The Bridgeport Democrat, who represented...
Austin Weekly News

Homan Square Foundation breaks ground on housing for people with disabilities

More affordable housing is coming to the West Side. Representatives with the Foundation for Homan Square, the nonprofit lender IFF, Soma Construction, and the Cook County Land Bank Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 18 at 3300-3308 W. Flournoy St. in the Homan Square neighborhood. Developers will build four...
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
