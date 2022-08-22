ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Awards returns in December with a 'best adaptation' category

 4 days ago
Believe it or not, we aren’t all that far away from another night of world premieres and general tomfoolery courtesy of Geoff Keighley. Yup, The Game Awards are coming back — complete with an award that celebrates movies.

On Monday, it was announced that The Game Awards 2022 is happening on Dec. 8, 2022. Not only that, but there’s an all-new ‘Best Adaptation’ award for movies, TV shows, podcasts, comic books, and every other form of media that (successfully) adapt video game franchises.

“The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favorite gaming franchises,” Keighley, creator and executive producer of The Game Awards, said in a press release. “With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honor excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums.”

It might seem like an odd choice, but the games industry has been struggling with terrible movie adaptations for decades. Only in the last few years are we starting to get some good ones. Sonic is doing the heavy lifting, mind you.

Plus, there are dozens of these projects in development already. Some recent examples are The Last Of Us, Fallout, Minecraft, Twisted Metal, Horizon Zero Dawn, and many more. Let’s hope each turns out better than Resident Evil.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.


