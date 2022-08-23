Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Related
“The Village” Gives Hamden Students A Back-To-School Boost
As Felix Feliciano picked up a pair of Jordan Six Rings Motorsports sneakers Wednesday night, the 14-year-old knew that, as he walks into his first class of freshman year of high school next week, he’ll be doing so step in step with the support system he’s found this summer.
New Haven teachers gather for convocation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven students go back to school next week, but New Haven’s teachers got together Wednesday morning for an event called “convocation”. It is a return to an old tradition at a time when everyone is trying to get back to normal. “Now we cannot use Covid as an excuse,” […]
At NHPS Convocation, Teachers Matter
A city celebration of educators and school staff reminded Mauro-Sheridan Magnet School French teacher Phara Dorleans of the moments that have kept her in the profession for seven years and counting. At the top of that list: When her then-kindergarten student cried all weekend to her father, “I want to...
New Haven superintendent announces 2023 retirement
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Superintendent Doctor Iline Tracey informed the Board of Education that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school. Dr. Tracey announced the news in a letter to the BOE on Wednesday, noting that she had been contemplating retiring for a few years and feels that now […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style
Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
NBC Connecticut
Students Return to School in East Hartford, Glastonbury
Students are back to school in East Hartford and Glastonbury. Wednesday is the first day and students and parents said this is the most normal they have felt in the last three school years. Riley Carter, a first-grade student in East Hartford, was excited to show off her new lunchbox...
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Keith becomes Master of Ceremony at firefighter’s memorial luncheon
(WTNH) – News 8’s Keith Kountz took part in a phenomenal event Wednesday afternoon when he became the Master of Ceremony for the International Association of Black Professional Firefighter’s Memorial luncheon. Hundreds of black firefighters from across the nation were in attendance, and they will remain in...
New Haven launches pop-ups with showers, medical care
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You may have wondered why a hub is on the New Haven Green and what purpose it serves. It’s called a “One Stop Pop-Up.” It’s showing up around town three days a week, meeting the needs of people in crisis. Showers, meals, and healthcare are just some of the services […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
'Back-to-school Giveaway Fest' at Willow Street Park to feature food, games, giveaways
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Racial Justice Coalition and the North Oak NRZ are hosting a “Back-to-school Giveaway Fest” Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Alicia Strong, the coalition’s co-founder and board member, said this is the organization’s second year holding the event. “The...
Fades & Friendship Converge On Green
“I’m tired of being outside,” said Jazel Brown as he waited in line for a haircut. He’d had a stressful few weeks of missing medication, sleeping in hospital beds, and witnessing a violent attack near the downtown church steps where he typically sleeps. In the middle of...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students react to loan forgiveness plan
John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan. TODAY IN HISTORY: CT restaurant funding, Hartford hero, Meriden violence plan. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 1 year ago in CT history: CT restaurants needed funding. 5 years ago: A...
In dire need of food and goods, Bridgeport's Center for Family Justice holds emergency food and diaper drive
The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport is in dire need of food and toiletries for its pantries after an increase in the number of abuse victims seeking support.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – Monkey Pox
How did it make its way to Connecticut and the rest of the United States?
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Proposal to revitalize Waterbury's downtown
John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan.
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Driving schools seeing a decline in teens getting licenses
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fewer teens going for their driver’s licenses has been a nationwide trend and it’s resulting in much quieter driving schools. At 24 years old, Imani Gordon is now going for his license. Road lessons are helping him get the comfort of being behind the wheel. After some changes in his […]
NBC Connecticut
A Sneak Peek at the Food at This Year's Big E
Next month, look forward to America's only multi-state fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Celebrating 106 years, this longstanding tradition is where millions of fairgoers enjoy entertainment, crafts, and a unique variety of food. From sweet sips to ethnic dishes, there will be plenty to try at The Big E. "The...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s First Mutual Savings Bank Opens in Hartford
On June 1, 1819, Governor Oliver Wolcott Jr. approved a legislative charter for the Society for Savings in Hartford—the first mutual savings bank in the state. Philanthropic businessmen organized the bank to help the working class set aside funds for their financial needs—it lasted almost 175 years before a merger in 1992.
New Haven’s first Black Wall Street Festival will amplify voices of local Black business owners
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There's an ongoing mission in New Haven as the city looks to highlight Black business owners throughout the area. To kick it off, they're bringing the businesses together for the first-ever Black Wall Street Festival. Adriane Jefferson is the New Haven Director of Arts, Culture...
West Haven waterfront mall deal is dead
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A deal to build a $220 million upscale waterfront mall in West Haven is officially dead, according to those close to the talks with the developer in recent moths. Dozens of homes and commercial properties have sat vacant for at least five years along First...
