New Haven, CT

WTNH

New Haven teachers gather for convocation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven students go back to school next week, but New Haven’s teachers got together Wednesday morning for an event called “convocation”. It is a return to an old tradition at a time when everyone is trying to get back to normal. “Now we cannot use Covid as an excuse,” […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

At NHPS Convocation, Teachers Matter

A city celebration of educators and school staff reminded Mauro-Sheridan Magnet School French teacher Phara Dorleans of the moments that have kept her in the profession for seven years and counting. At the top of that list: When her then-kindergarten student cried all weekend to her father, ​“I want to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven superintendent announces 2023 retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Superintendent Doctor Iline Tracey informed the Board of Education that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school. Dr. Tracey announced the news in a letter to the BOE on Wednesday, noting that she had been contemplating retiring for a few years and feels that now […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Education
New Haven Independent

Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style

Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Students Return to School in East Hartford, Glastonbury

Students are back to school in East Hartford and Glastonbury. Wednesday is the first day and students and parents said this is the most normal they have felt in the last three school years. Riley Carter, a first-grade student in East Hartford, was excited to show off her new lunchbox...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven launches pop-ups with showers, medical care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You may have wondered why a hub is on the New Haven Green and what purpose it serves. It’s called a “One Stop Pop-Up.” It’s showing up around town three days a week, meeting the needs of people in crisis. Showers, meals, and healthcare are just some of the services […]
New Haven Independent

Fades & Friendship Converge On Green

“I’m tired of being outside,” said Jazel Brown as he waited in line for a haircut. He’d had a stressful few weeks of missing medication, sleeping in hospital beds, and witnessing a violent attack near the downtown church steps where he typically sleeps. In the middle of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students react to loan forgiveness plan

John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan. TODAY IN HISTORY: CT restaurant funding, Hartford hero, Meriden violence plan. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 1 year ago in CT history: CT restaurants needed funding. 5 years ago: A...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Driving schools seeing a decline in teens getting licenses

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fewer teens going for their driver’s licenses has been a nationwide trend and it’s resulting in much quieter driving schools. At 24 years old, Imani Gordon is now going for his license. Road lessons are helping him get the comfort of being behind the wheel. After some changes in his […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

A Sneak Peek at the Food at This Year's Big E

Next month, look forward to America's only multi-state fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Celebrating 106 years, this longstanding tradition is where millions of fairgoers enjoy entertainment, crafts, and a unique variety of food. From sweet sips to ethnic dishes, there will be plenty to try at The Big E. "The...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s First Mutual Savings Bank Opens in Hartford

On June 1, 1819, Governor Oliver Wolcott Jr. approved a legislative charter for the Society for Savings in Hartford—the first mutual savings bank in the state. Philanthropic businessmen organized the bank to help the working class set aside funds for their financial needs—it lasted almost 175 years before a merger in 1992.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

West Haven waterfront mall deal is dead

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A deal to build a $220 million upscale waterfront mall in West Haven is officially dead, according to those close to the talks with the developer in recent moths. Dozens of homes and commercial properties have sat vacant for at least five years along First...
WEST HAVEN, CT

