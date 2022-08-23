City of Decatur: Yard signs illegal in right-of-way

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is reminding property owners that it is illegal to place yard signs in the city-owned rights-of-way and that city staff will be removing signs found to be in violation of the rule.

In a press release, the city said rights-of-way are defined as the grassy space between the sidewalk and a public street. For streets without a curb or gutter or with an open ditch on the side, the property line is typically 10 to 15 feet off the pavement. These areas and spaces should be clear of signs and banners, including those of promotional or political nature.

The city also said that signs and balloons should not be placed on light poles or traffic control devices such as stop signs.

“The city recognizes these signs were likely placed with well intentions and mean something to someone,” the city said. “However we cannot compromise public safety.”

Staff with the city’s Municipal Services Division will be roaming the streets removing any sign found to be in a right-of-way. However, they will be keeping confiscated signs for up to 30 days and will allow the owners to retrieve them.

People who want to retrieve a sign from Municipal Services can contact the Municipal Services Center, located at 2600 North Jasper Street, by calling 217-875-4820.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.