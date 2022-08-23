Read full article on original website
Officer Involved Shooting, McMinnville, Aug. 25
On August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the male exited the apartment building and confronted officers. Preliminary investigation has indicated that at least one round was fired by officers, striking the subject. Medical aid was rendered but the subject was declared deceased at the scene. The decedent has been identified as Laurence Dickson (69). His immediate next of kin have been notified. Pursuant to Yamhill County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office requested Oregon State Police to investigate this incident. Additionally, two McMinnville officers have been placed on administrative leave pursuant to Yamhill County SB111 protocols. Investigators from McMinnville Police Department, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, City of Yamhill Police Department, and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.
