oregontoday.net

Officer Involved Shooting, McMinnville, Aug. 25

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the male exited the apartment building and confronted officers. Preliminary investigation has indicated that at least one round was fired by officers, striking the subject. Medical aid was rendered but the subject was declared deceased at the scene. The decedent has been identified as Laurence Dickson (69). His immediate next of kin have been notified. Pursuant to Yamhill County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office requested Oregon State Police to investigate this incident. Additionally, two McMinnville officers have been placed on administrative leave pursuant to Yamhill County SB111 protocols. Investigators from McMinnville Police Department, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, City of Yamhill Police Department, and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Man shot, killed by officers outside McMinnville apartment complex

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers outside of an apartment complex in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 2 p.m., McMinnville police officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving a report of a suicidal man. Officers arrived and were confronted by the man when he exited the building.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City. Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.
WASHOUGAL, WA
WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Helens ‘justified,’ D.A. says

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia County District Attorney has concluded a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Helens was justified. The shooting happened March 31 after Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a disturbance at Grumpy’s Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two officers, a Columbia County deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper, fired at the suspect identified as Michael Stockton, 39, who was killed.
SAINT HELENS, OR
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
focushillsboro.com

Bryan Pd: Gunman Shoots Himself After Shooting Officer, One Other

During a police pursuit in Central Texas, the man who was suspected of killing two individuals early on Sunday morning, one of whom was a police officer, died from a gunshot wound that he inflicted on himself, according to the police in Bryan. At this moment, no names have been...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland, OR
