Orange Line service changes illegal, group alleges
Alleging that the MBTA failed to properly examine the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown on communities of color, a civil rights group on Wednesday asked federal authorities to intervene amid what it described as an “illegal and discriminatory” change in service. Lawyers for Civil Rights called for...
NECN
Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
NECN
MBTA to Launch Commuter Rail Pilot Program From Foxboro to South Station
The MBTA announced Wednesday that it is launching a Foxboro weekday Commuter Rail Service pilot program, which is set to begin next month. The one-year service pilot is slated to begin Monday, Sept. 12, the MBTA said in a news release, and will allow riders to travel between South Station and Foxboro Station with 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines.
Harvard Health
Has the T hit bottom?
Following a string of major safety failures, the MBTA has halted all service on the Orange Line, and on the Green Line from Government Center to Somerville’s Union Square until mid-September. T officials say the monthlong shutdowns, the first in the 125-year-old system’s history, are necessary to complete critical repairs.
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
WCVB
Opponents could force driver's license access law onto November ballot
BOSTON — Opponents of Massachusetts' new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status starting next summer say they've collected more than double the number of signatures required to put a repeal question on the ballot for voters in November. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed...
NECN
Problem Spots So Far on the MBTA Shuttle Route
A few days into the Orange Line shutdown, most of the MBTA's shuttle bus plan is running smoothly, but there are some problem spots cropping up on the route. NBC10 Boston visited a few of them on Tuesday, starting with the Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain. The buses have to make a wide turn to get out of the station, so drivers have to stop well before the traffic light to make sure the buses have enough room.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA Orange Line repairs go off the tracks repeatedly #mbta #charliebacker
MBTA Orange Line repairs go off the tracks repeatedly. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. It was surely only but a matter of time before rail repair equipment went off the tracks; however, two such incidents during the first two weekdays of the month-long Orange Line rail service makeover shutdown surprised even the hard-bitten and even harder drinking cynics in the Quincy Quarry News newsroom.
WCVB
City councilor, DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo responds to newspaper report about old allegations
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor and district attorney hopeful Ricardo Arroyo is defending himself and his political campaign in the face of old allegations that he says were leaked by his opponent. Arroyo, 34, called reporters to Hyde Park for news conference Wednesday after The Boston Globe reported that...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selectes Leggat McCall Properties to Redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building
BOSTON- The Baker-Polito Administration announced the designation of Leggat McCall Properties (LMP) as the Commonwealth’s partner to redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building. The project will catalyze substantial economic development on the underutilized and uninviting site with a new life-sciences building, renovated state offices, ground-floor retail, improved public open...
‘No Orange Line service, use your helicopter’: Fake MBTA signs spring up in Boston during train shutdown
“No Orange Line service, have your limousine driver pick you up early.”. None of these suggestions purportedly from the MBTA are real. But in the early days of a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line — which has Bostononians commuting across town on shuttle buses, bikes and foot — all of these messages have appeared on fake signs posted outside shuttered train stations.
nbcboston.com
‘I Don't Think It's Fair': Gov. Baker Reacts to Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and local lawmakers shared their thoughts Wednesday on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver college student loan relief to low- and middle-income residents. The Republican governor told reporters during a visit to Plainville that he doesn't think Biden's approach is fair or "the right thing to do."
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Zoning Board of Appeal rejects outsized building variance ask, Hell then freezes #mayorkoch
Quincy Zoning Board of Appeal rejects outsized building variance ask, Hell then freezes. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The Quincy Zoning Board of Appeals rejected an outsized building size variance at its regularly scheduled meeting last night after the variance ask was first facilitated by a supine Quincy Planning Board earlier this month at a much less then duly noticed rescheduled meeting.
quincyquarry.com
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center #mayorkoch
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In but one fell swoop, a single development in Everett could well yield roughly twice as much development as Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch has been trying to see happen in Quincy Center for at least a decade. That and during which time Mayor Koch has spent roughly $300 million of taxpayers’ money on mostly public infrastructure in Quincy Center – including over $10 million on a bridge next to no one uses – in the hope that sufficient development will (eventually, ed.) come to Quincy Center and so yield sufficient tax revenue to cover the over $200 million debt nut he has incurred to date and which all local taxpayers are its de facto co-signers.
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
Dorchester Reporter
Wu: Newly-revealed allegations against Arroyo are 'troubling'
Mayor Wu on continuing her support for Arroyo: 'We’ll see how this story evolves.'. A bombshell story in the Boston Globe that outlined past allegations of sexual assault involving Boston City Councillor Ricardo Arroyo has roiled the already hotly contested race for Suffolk County District Attorney, just days before voters in Boston start heading to the polls ahead of the Sept. 6 primary.
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
wgbh.org
What happens when a potential juror admits he's racist?
Last week, a Boston criminal defense lawyer representing a person of color revealed his struggle while selecting a jury in Fitchburg. A member of the jury pool said he was biased, and that he doesn’t “care for Black people.” That juror was dismissed from the jury pool, but the case went to trial with an all-white jury. To answer questions about how often this happens and what safeguards are in place to protect against bias in the jury box, GBH News Legal Analyst Daniel Medwed joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel. This transcript has been lightly edited.
NECN
Attack on Boston Officers Leaves 1 With Minor Injuries, Police Say
A group of officers was attacked in Roxbury Thursday, according to Boston police, leaving one of them with minor injuries. The Boston Police Department said the group was on Mt. Pleasant Street around 2:30 p.m. when the attack unfolded. One of the officers has a minor injury. Two men fled...
