Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In but one fell swoop, a single development in Everett could well yield roughly twice as much development as Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch has been trying to see happen in Quincy Center for at least a decade. That and during which time Mayor Koch has spent roughly $300 million of taxpayers’ money on mostly public infrastructure in Quincy Center – including over $10 million on a bridge next to no one uses – in the hope that sufficient development will (eventually, ed.) come to Quincy Center and so yield sufficient tax revenue to cover the over $200 million debt nut he has incurred to date and which all local taxpayers are its de facto co-signers.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO